Ethoxylates Market Size Worth $14.75 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 3.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

The globalethoxylates marketsize is expected to reach USD 14.75 Billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness growth at 3.5% CAGR owing to increasing demand in detergents and personal care products by the consumers due to increasing awareness regarding hygiene & health care coupled with exceptional cleansing properties exhibited by ethoxylates.

Growing use of the product in pharmaceutical industry as an ingredient in ointments and emulsions is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, high dependence on ethoxylates based herbicides and insecticides by the farmers, in a bid to increase the crop yield is likely to benefit the market growth.

Technological advancements in the field of metal manufacturing is expected to lead to an increasing demand for the product as a constituent of metal working fluid formulations for foam control is expected to lead to an increase in the demand for the product. The rising use of the product as wetting agent in industrial applications is also expected to have a substantial impact on the demand for the product. Superior properties of the product such as high oxidation resistance, low rinse and excellent de-emulsification has enabled their use for petroleum refining.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Alcohol ethoxylates segment is expected to emerge as the fastest growing product segment, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2% over the period 2017-2025 Due to increasing demand for detergents, household products

Pharmaceutical application segment is expected to reach USD 909.0 Million by 2025 owing to increasing use of ethoxylates for high quality emulsifiers in the manufacturing of ointments and emulsions

by 2025 owing to increasing use of ethoxylates for high quality emulsifiers in the manufacturing of ointments and emulsions Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth owing to the presence of rapidly developing economies such as India , China , Japan and South Korea coupled with growing manufacturing base involved in the production of cleaning products

is expected to exhibit highest growth owing to the presence of rapidly developing economies such as , , and coupled with growing manufacturing base involved in the production of cleaning products Foam control & wetting agents segment is expected to register a market growth of CAGR of 4.4% over the period 2017-2025 on account of the development of advanced processing techniques resulting in improved quality of the products used in household and I&I cleaning

The industry is characterized by the presence of a large number of major players involved in the production of high volumes of ethoxylates leading to notable market shares

Grand View Research has segmented the ethoxylates market on the basis of product, application, end-use and region:

Ethoxylates Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Alcohol Ethoxylates Fatty Amine Ethoxylates Fatty Acid Ethoxylates Ethyl Ester Ethoxylates Glyceride Ethoxylates Others

Ethoxylates Application Outlook Volume, Kilo Tons; (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Household & Personal Care Institutional & Industrial Cleaning Pharmaceutical Agrochemicals Oilfield Chemicals Others

Ethoxylates End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Detergents Personal Care Ointments & Emulsions Herbicides Insecticides Foam Control & Wetting Agents Lubricants and Emulsifiers Others

Ethoxylates Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Central & South America Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa South Africa



