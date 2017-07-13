The solar park will consist of three 30 MW facilities located in Matamoros in the Mexican state of Coahuila.

Mexico's Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) has released environmental approval for a large-scale PV projects planned for the municipality of Matamoros, in the northern state of Coahuila.

According to the Semarnat, a first 30 MW section of the project, named Proyecto Fotovoltaico Matamoros I, will be located in the area Predio Rustico Santo Niño Aguanaval Noacan and will include the ...

