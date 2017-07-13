According to the Spanish grid operator REE, grid-connected installed PV capacity had reached 4,674 MW at the end of last year. Furthermore, the country has another 55 MW of installed PV power coming in the form of standalone PV systems.

All the PV systems installed in the country were able to cover 3.1% of its total power demand last year, while renewable energies were able to reach a 39% share in power production and a 45% quota in the total installed generation capacity.

Wind power remains the largest renewable energy source with ...

