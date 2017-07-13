Spain had reached a cumulative grid-connected installed PV power of 4.674 MW as of the end of December 2016, according to a report on the development of renewable energies in the country published by the Spanish grid operator Red Eléctrica de España. This capacity corresponds to approximately 6.6% of Spain's total power generation capacity.
All the PV systems installed in the country were able to cover 3.1% of its total power demand last year, while renewable energies were able to reach a 39% share in power production and a 45% quota in the total installed generation capacity.
