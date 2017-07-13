BLS International Inaugurates Spain Visa Application Centre in London

LONDON, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Spanish government representatives and senior officials from BLS International formally inaugurated the new Spain Visa Application Centre in London.

The inauguration on June 20, 2017, was witnessed by Mr Valentin Ciprian Muntean, Head of Consular section, Romania, Miss Andrea Berechet, Diplomatic Counselor from the Embassy of Romania and First Secretary from India Mr Soumendra Mahapatra.

Mr Alfonso Izco Arana, Vice Chancellor of the Embassy of Spain, said: "I commend the efforts of entire team of BLS in putting the best-in-class Visa Application Center in London. We at the Embassy intend to provide quality services which were matched with BLS delivery models. I highly appreciate the additional efforts put in by Team BLS in handling more applications than last year smoothly."

The Consulate appreciated that the centre is based in central London, and has a children's play area.

Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director of BLS International, said, "Being the trusted global partner of the Spanish government, BLS is committed to provide high quality service, secured operations and high customer satisfaction. The centre's amenities are well received by applicants - this motivates us to constantly improvise to enhance their experience."

Key features of the center, at 14 Fulwood Place, Kings Cross, include:

A central London location

location Premium Lounge for personalised services

Well-trained staff

User-friendly website

children's play area

Door-stop delivery of passports

Value added services such as printing, photocopying, photographs, and internet kiosks.

The Spain Visa Application Centre has the capability to service other Schengen countries jointly with prior approval from Spanish Mission.

About BLS International

BLS International is the world's largest specialist service provider for outsourcing of visa, passport, consular and attestation services to the governments and diplomatic missions globally since 2005. From pre-travel information processes, data processing and biometrics capture of applicants to acceptance of crucial travel documents, BLS plays the catalyst in making travelling effortless. BLS has operations in more than 54 countries and provides services through 166 offices worldwide.

BLS International serves client governments via visa andpassport application centresand other consular services across Asia, Africa, Europe, South America, North America and the Middle East for over ten client governments.

BLS has operations certified ISO 9001:2008 for Quality Management Systems, ISO 270001-2013 for Information Security Management Systems. It is listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Symbol: NSE - BLS - BSE: 540073 - MSEI: BLS

More information: Vaishali Sharma, BLS International: +91-11-26503556.

http://www.blsinternational.com