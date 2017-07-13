Global Retailer Figleaves Chooses Adestra as Marketing Technology Provider to Make Campaigns More Customer-Centric

LONDON, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Figleaves, a JD Williams and Company brand, has selected global MarTech provider, Adestra, to strengthen its data integrations and fuel its customer-centric communications as part of adopting a First-Person Marketing approach. The company is an online retailer specializing in designer lingerie, nightwear, swimwear and loungewear for men and women.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140331/678597-a )



As one of the brand's unique selling points is providing a perfect fit for all shapes and sizes, it follows that Figleaves' approach to email marketing should also be customer-centric and based on specific preferences. To achieve the standard of segmentation and First-Person Marketing that it aimed for, the company needed a MarTech partner that would enable an automated data integration program to fuel targeted campaigns.

"Having a smooth data flow between our different technology platforms not only enables us to better understand which of our strategies are successful, but also give us plenty of insight going forward, enabling constant enhancement of our programs through incremental innovation. Our customers are very important to us, so sending emails based on historic and future purchasing behaviour is crucial to ensure that we communicate relevant, personalised messages to them and continue to deliver the level of service we are proud of through all channels", said Amanda Clifford, Digital Marketing Manager for Figleaves.

With email as one of its main revenue drivers, Figleaves needed to make sure that the provider it chose was more a partner than a supplier to help them navigate the complexity of the digital marketing landscape. Among a shortlist of ten vendors, Adestra stood out through innovative technology and award-winning service. From the first touchpoint with the company, Figleaves was introduced to Adestra's Account Management and Customer Success team to form a strong collaboration that informs and advises on their future strategies. The Professional Services team has also worked closely with the brand's IT department to create an integration solution, setup transactional data and product feeds and automate content where possible.

"One of the standout features of Adestra is their chat online service; when you need that extra support, you aren't waiting for hours - even days - on end in a ticketing queue. Actually, the chat online response time is normally a just a few minutes within work hours", Amanda Clifford added.

Henry-Hyder Smith, CEO of Adestra, commented:

"There is an increasing pressure on the online retail sector to deliver customer-centric experiences across multiple channels. For that to happen, automation, personalisation and integration must be in sync to leave the planning and optimisation to the marketers. We're excited to help luxury retailer Figleaves on the road to First-Person Marketing by providing the right technology and expertise to create meaningful customer connections."

Figleaves joins other Retail brands who are Adestra clients including NakedWines, Crabtree & Evelyn, The Diamond Store and Nkuku.

About Adestra

Adestra is a trusted provider of First-Person Marketing solutions for global and growing brands.

The company's industry-leading email platform provides a powerful infrastructure for one-to-one, contextual messaging and marketing automation, helping marketers communicate more effectively with their customers and subscribers. Robust reporting features allow marketers to efficiently evaluate and optimize their campaign results. The flexible structure and open integration architecture allow businesses to connect disparate technology platforms to create a seamless customer journey.

Along with a best-of-breed platform that drives customer engagement and boosts ROI, Adestra was founded on the principle that marketing success takes more than technology, which is why customer service is at the heart of its business. Adestra was a winner of the 2014 and 2017 Customer Focus Award from the Customer Service Institute. It also won Bronze for Customer Service Department of the Year at the 2017 Stevie Awards for Customer Service, as well as being presented with the 2017 Supplier of the Year Award from one of its longest-standing clients, UBM.

Adestra continues to maintain one of the highest customer retention rates in the industry. It is trusted by top companies including UBM, Condé Nast Digital Limited, and Tile, among others.

Established in 2004, Adestra has offices throughout the UK, USA, Canada and Australia. For more information, please visit adestra.com .