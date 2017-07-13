Doriemus PLC - Notice of GM

13 July 2017

Doriemus PLC

("Doriemus" or the "Company")

Notice of General Meeting

Doriemus PLC (NEX:DOR), the London traded UK focused oil and gas exploration and production investment company, announces that a General Meeting of the Company will be held at 11.00 a.m. on 28 July 2017 at the offices of Hill Dickinson LLP, The Broadgate Tower, 8th Floor, 20 Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2EW.

Notice of the General Meeting has today been posted to shareholders and is available at the following link: http://www.doriemus.co.uk/corporate-documents/

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

