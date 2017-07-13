BLUE PLANET INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

ANNUAL INFORMATION UPDATE

Pursuant to Prospectus Rule 5.2 Blue Planet Investment Trust plc sets out below a brief description of the information published throughout the 12 months up to and including 30th April 2017 by or for the Company.

In accordance with Article 27.3 of the Prospectus Directive, it is acknowledged that some of the information referred to in this update was up to date at the time the information was published but may now be out of date. To avoid an unnecessarily lengthy document the information is referred to in this update rather than included in full.

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENTS

The announcements listed below were published on the London Stock exchange via RNS, a Regulatory Information Service and can be obtained from their website at www.londonstockexchange.com or via the Company's own website www.blueplanet.eu Date Heading 06-May-16 Net Asset Value(s) 09-May-16 Net Asset Value(s) 16-May-16 Net Asset Value(s) 17-May-16 Portfolio Holdings 23-May-16 Net Asset Value(s) 31-May-16 Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jun-16 Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jun-16 Portfolio Holdings 13-Jun-16 Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jun-16 Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jun-16 Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jul-16 Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jul-16 Portfolio Holdings 07-Jul-16 Dividend Declaration 11-Jul-16 Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jul-16 Notice of AGM and Annual Report as at 30 April 2016 18-Jul-16 Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jul-16 Annual Information update 25-Jul-16 Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jul-16 Holding in company - TR1 Notification 04-Aug-16 Net Asset Value(s) 08-Aug-16 Net Asset Value(s) 08-Aug-16 Portfolio Holdings 15-Aug-16 Net Asset Value(s) 18-Aug-16 Results of AGM 2016 22-Aug-16 Net Asset Value(s) 30-Aug-16 Net Asset Value(s) 06-Sep-16 Net Asset Value(s) 08-Sep-16 Portfolio Holdings 12-Sep-16 Net Asset Value(s) 19-Sep-16 Net Asset Value(s) 26-Sep-16 Net Asset Value(s) 06-Oct-16 Portfolio Holdings 06-Oct-16 Net Asset Value(s) 10-Oct-16 Net Asset Value(s) 17-Oct-16 Net Asset Value(s) 24-Oct-16 Net Asset Value(s) 31-Oct-16 Net Asset Value(s) 04-Nov-16 Portfolio Holdings 04-Nov-16 Net Asset Value(s) 07-Nov-16 Net Asset Value(s) 14-Nov-16 Net Asset Value(s) 21-Nov-16 Net Asset Value(s) 28-Nov-16 Net Asset Value(s) 01-Dec-16 Half Year Reports & Accounts to 31 October 2016 06-Dec-16 Portfolio Holdings 06-Dec-16 Net Asset Value(s) 12-Dec-16 Net Asset Value(s) 19-Dec-16 Net Asset Value(s) 28-Dec-16 Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jan-17 Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jan-17 Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jan-17 Portfolio Holdings 16-Jan-17 Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jan-17 Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jan-17 Net Asset Value(s) 03-Feb-17 Portfolio Holdings 03-Feb-17 Net Asset Value(s) 13-Feb-17 Net Asset Value(s) 20-Feb-17 Net Asset Value(s) 27-Feb-17 Net Asset Value(s) 06-Mar-17 Portfolio Holdings 06-Mar-17 Net Asset Value(s) 13-Mar-17 Net Asset Value(s) 20-Mar-17 Net Asset Value(s) 27-Mar-17 Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-17 Net Asset Value(s) 10-Apr-17 Net Asset Value(s) 10-Apr-17 Portfolio Holdings 18-Apr-17 Net Asset Value(s) 24-Apr-17 Net Asset Value(s)

2. DOCUMENTS FILED AT COMPANIES HOUSE

All of the documents listed below were filed with the Registrar of Companies in Scotland on or around the dates indicated:

Date Description Form 19 AUG 2016 Certified Resolutions passed 19 AUG 2016 Annual Report & Accounts to 30 APR 2016 incl. Notice of AGM on 25 AUG 2016 23 DEC 2016 Annual Return AR01 23 DEC 2016 Confirmation Statement CS01

The documents were filed with the Registrar of Companies at Companies House and can be obtained from Companies House, 4th floor, Edinburgh Quay 2, 139 Fountainbridge, Edinburgh EH3 9FF or through CompaniesHouse at http://www.companieshouse.gov.uk/

3. DOCUMENTS SUBMITTED TO THE UK LISTING AUTHORITY

During the period, the following documents have been submitted to the United Kingdom Listing Authority ("UKLA"). These are available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM , the National Storage Mechanism acts as the official mechanism for storage or regulated information in the UK.

14 JUL 2016 Annual Report & Accounts to 30 APR 2016 incl.

Notice of AGM, Proxy Card and Letter of Direction 18 AUG 2016 Certified Resolution passed 01 DEC 2016 Half Yearly Report and Accounts to 31 OCT 2016

4. INFORMATION PROVIDED TO SHAREHOLDERS

14 JUL 2016 Annual Report & Accounts to 30 APR 2016 incl.

Notice of AGM, Proxy Card and Letter of Direction 01 DEC 2016 Half Yearly Report & Accounts to 31 OCT 2016

5. ANNUAL AND INTERIM REPORTS

The Company's Annual and Interim Reports can be found on the Company's website www.blueplanet.eu

This annual information update is required by, and is being made pursuant to, Article 10 of the Prospectus Directive as implemented in the UK by Prospectus Rule 5.2 and not for any other purpose and neither the Company, nor any other person, takes any responsibility for, or makes any representation, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of, the information which it contains. The information is not necessarily up to date as at the date of this annual information update and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any such information in the future. Further, such information may have been prepared in accordance with the laws or regulations of a particular jurisdiction and may not comply with or meet the relevant standards of disclosure in any other jurisdiction. Neither this annual information update, nor the information referred to in it, constitutes, by virtue of this communication, an offer of any securities addressed to any person and it should not be relied on by any person

BLUE PLANET INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, COMPANY SECRETARY

TEL: +44 (0)845 527 7588

EMAIL: info@blueplanet.eu