Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Annual Information Update

PR Newswire
London, July 13

BLUE PLANET INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

ANNUAL INFORMATION UPDATE

Pursuant to Prospectus Rule 5.2 Blue Planet Investment Trust plc sets out below a brief description of the information published throughout the 12 months up to and including 30th April 2017 by or for the Company.

In accordance with Article 27.3 of the Prospectus Directive, it is acknowledged that some of the information referred to in this update was up to date at the time the information was published but may now be out of date. To avoid an unnecessarily lengthy document the information is referred to in this update rather than included in full.

  1. STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENTS
The announcements listed below were published on the London Stock exchange via RNS, a Regulatory Information Service and can be obtained from their website at www.londonstockexchange.com or via the Company's own website www.blueplanet.eu
DateHeading
06-May-16Net Asset Value(s)
09-May-16Net Asset Value(s)
16-May-16Net Asset Value(s)
17-May-16Portfolio Holdings
23-May-16Net Asset Value(s)
31-May-16Net Asset Value(s)
06-Jun-16Net Asset Value(s)
08-Jun-16Portfolio Holdings
13-Jun-16Net Asset Value(s)
20-Jun-16Net Asset Value(s)
27-Jun-16Net Asset Value(s)
06-Jul-16Net Asset Value(s)
06-Jul-16Portfolio Holdings
07-Jul-16Dividend Declaration
11-Jul-16Net Asset Value(s)
14-Jul-16Notice of AGM and Annual Report as at 30 April 2016
18-Jul-16Net Asset Value(s)
21-Jul-16Annual Information update
25-Jul-16Net Asset Value(s)
27-Jul-16Holding in company - TR1 Notification
04-Aug-16Net Asset Value(s)
08-Aug-16Net Asset Value(s)
08-Aug-16Portfolio Holdings
15-Aug-16Net Asset Value(s)
18-Aug-16Results of AGM 2016
22-Aug-16Net Asset Value(s)
30-Aug-16Net Asset Value(s)
06-Sep-16Net Asset Value(s)
08-Sep-16Portfolio Holdings
12-Sep-16Net Asset Value(s)
19-Sep-16Net Asset Value(s)
26-Sep-16Net Asset Value(s)
06-Oct-16Portfolio Holdings
06-Oct-16Net Asset Value(s)
10-Oct-16Net Asset Value(s)
17-Oct-16Net Asset Value(s)
24-Oct-16Net Asset Value(s)
31-Oct-16Net Asset Value(s)
04-Nov-16Portfolio Holdings
04-Nov-16Net Asset Value(s)
07-Nov-16Net Asset Value(s)
14-Nov-16Net Asset Value(s)
21-Nov-16Net Asset Value(s)
28-Nov-16Net Asset Value(s)
01-Dec-16Half Year Reports & Accounts to 31 October 2016
06-Dec-16Portfolio Holdings
06-Dec-16Net Asset Value(s)
12-Dec-16Net Asset Value(s)
19-Dec-16Net Asset Value(s)
28-Dec-16Net Asset Value(s)
06-Jan-17Net Asset Value(s)
09-Jan-17Net Asset Value(s)
09-Jan-17Portfolio Holdings
16-Jan-17Net Asset Value(s)
23-Jan-17Net Asset Value(s)
30-Jan-17Net Asset Value(s)
03-Feb-17Portfolio Holdings
03-Feb-17Net Asset Value(s)
13-Feb-17Net Asset Value(s)
20-Feb-17Net Asset Value(s)
27-Feb-17Net Asset Value(s)
06-Mar-17Portfolio Holdings
06-Mar-17Net Asset Value(s)
13-Mar-17Net Asset Value(s)
20-Mar-17Net Asset Value(s)
27-Mar-17Net Asset Value(s)
06-Apr-17Net Asset Value(s)
10-Apr-17Net Asset Value(s)
10-Apr-17Portfolio Holdings
18-Apr-17Net Asset Value(s)
24-Apr-17Net Asset Value(s)

2. DOCUMENTS FILED AT COMPANIES HOUSE

All of the documents listed below were filed with the Registrar of Companies in Scotland on or around the dates indicated:

DateDescriptionForm
19 AUG 2016Certified Resolutions passed
19 AUG 2016Annual Report & Accounts to 30 APR 2016 incl. Notice of AGM on 25 AUG 2016
23 DEC 2016Annual ReturnAR01
23 DEC 2016Confirmation StatementCS01

The documents were filed with the Registrar of Companies at Companies House and can be obtained from Companies House, 4th floor, Edinburgh Quay 2, 139 Fountainbridge, Edinburgh EH3 9FF or through CompaniesHouse at http://www.companieshouse.gov.uk/

3. DOCUMENTS SUBMITTED TO THE UK LISTING AUTHORITY

During the period, the following documents have been submitted to the United Kingdom Listing Authority ("UKLA"). These are available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM, the National Storage Mechanism acts as the official mechanism for storage or regulated information in the UK.

14 JUL 2016Annual Report & Accounts to 30 APR 2016 incl.
Notice of AGM, Proxy Card and Letter of Direction
18 AUG 2016Certified Resolution passed
01 DEC 2016Half Yearly Report and Accounts to 31 OCT 2016

4. INFORMATION PROVIDED TO SHAREHOLDERS

14 JUL 2016Annual Report & Accounts to 30 APR 2016 incl.
Notice of AGM, Proxy Card and Letter of Direction
01 DEC 2016Half Yearly Report & Accounts to 31 OCT 2016

5. ANNUAL AND INTERIM REPORTS

The Company's Annual and Interim Reports can be found on the Company's website www.blueplanet.eu

This annual information update is required by, and is being made pursuant to, Article 10 of the Prospectus Directive as implemented in the UK by Prospectus Rule 5.2 and not for any other purpose and neither the Company, nor any other person, takes any responsibility for, or makes any representation, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of, the information which it contains. The information is not necessarily up to date as at the date of this annual information update and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any such information in the future. Further, such information may have been prepared in accordance with the laws or regulations of a particular jurisdiction and may not comply with or meet the relevant standards of disclosure in any other jurisdiction. Neither this annual information update, nor the information referred to in it, constitutes, by virtue of this communication, an offer of any securities addressed to any person and it should not be relied on by any person

BLUE PLANET INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, COMPANY SECRETARY

TEL: +44 (0)845 527 7588

EMAIL: info@blueplanet.eu


