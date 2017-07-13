76 feet assaying 1.1% zinc; 2.0% lead; and 2.5 opt silver (TDS)

- Including a 9 foot zone which assayed 6.2% zinc; 10.0% lead; and 15.6 opt silver

- Including a 9 foot zone which assayed 6.2% zinc; 10.0% lead; and 15.6 opt silver 24 feet assaying 3.1% copper and 2.6 opt silver (CRD)

HDS-441 is an angle hole targeting the full width of the Trench Vein System (see Figure 1). The drill hole intersected eight individual veins within the vein system, the most significant of which was:

89 feet (not true thickness) assaying 4.3% zinc; 5.5% lead; and 3.7 opt silver (TVS)

- Including 35 feet assaying 9.5% zinc; 11.8% lead; and 6.2 opt silver

For a full list of the Trench Vein, Taylor Sulfide and Taylor Deeps Sulfide mineralized intervals from these holes please refer to Table I.

Table I. DRILL HOLE ASSAY SUMMARIES

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- DH_ID From (feet) To (feet) Interval (in feet) From (meters) To (meters) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-343 3493 3495.5 2.5 1064.6 1065.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-343 3597 3673 76 1096.3 1119.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Including 3664 3673 9 1116.7 1119.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-343 4946 4970 24 1507.5 1514.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-347 765 775 10 233.2 236.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-347 3809 3820.5 11.5 1160.9 1164.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-347 3820 3830 10 1167.3 3.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-347 4343 4347 4 1324.9 1.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-372 990 1080 90 301.7 329.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-372 1503 1521 18 458.1 463.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-372 1974 1996 22 601.6 608.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-378 1215 1218 3 370.3 371.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-378 1795.5 1800.5 5 547.2 548.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-428 874 883.5 9.5 266.4 269.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-428 2052 2059 7 625.4 627.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-428 4946.5 4975.5 29 1507.6 1516.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-441 864 910.5 46.5 263.3 277.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-441 1195 1197 2 364.2 364.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-441 1458.5 1461 2.5 444.5 445.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-441 1501 1505.5 4.5 457.5 458.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-441 1619.5 1656 36.5 493.6 504.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-441 1734.5 1787 52.5 528.6 544.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-441 1825 1914 89 556.2 583.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Including 1825 1860 35 556.2 566.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-441 2210 2234 24 673.6 680.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-442 1426.5 1481 54.5 434.8 451.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-450 2178 2207 29 663.8 672.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-450 2454 2537 83 747.9 773.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-450 2543 2588.5 45.5 775.1 788.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-450 3002 3012 10 915 918 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-452 2367 2395 28 721.4 730.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-452 2517 2531 14 767.1 771.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-452 2612 2635.5 23.5 796.1 803.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-452 2747 2852 105 837.2 869.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Including 2835 2852 17 864.1 869.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-452 2892 2929 37 881.4 892.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-453 1883 1897.5 14.5 573.9 578.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-453 2115.5 2118 2.5 644.8 645.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-453 2607 2612 5 794.6 796.1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-453 3378 3391.5 13.5 1029.6 1033.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HDS-453 3470.5 3540.5 70 1057.8 1079.1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Including 3480 3507 27 1060.7 1068.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Drill intersections with a combined zinc and lead grade of greater than 9% are bolded. Sulfide drill intervals from the Taylor Sulfide Zone and Taylor Deeps Sulfide Zone are down-the-hole drill intervals but are considered to be within +5% of true width based on the dip of the mineralized stratigraphy at 20-25 degrees. The exception to this are the intervals noted as veins. It is not possible to determine the true width of the veins based on the drill density and no representation is made here regarding true width of the veins. Zones shown include; Taylor Sulfide Zone (TS); Taylor Deeps Sulfide Zone (TDS) and Trench Vein System (TVS). ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interval (meters) Ag opt Pb% Zn% Cu% Zone ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0.8 28.06 8.59 0.80 1.76 TS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.2 2.46 1.95 1.11 0.13 TS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2.7 15.58 9.89 6.24 0.87 TDS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7.3 2.61 0.03 0.02 3.08 CRD ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3.0 4.65 4.78 0.45 0.02 Vein ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3.5 0.96 2.09 1.65 0.03 TDS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0.9 0.69 1.34 1.43 0.01 Vein ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0.4 1.39 3.34 2.71 0.16 Vein ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.4 1.06 0.59 1.28 0.03 Vein ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5.5 2.63 2.05 4.77 0.04 Vein ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6.7 3.01 1.57 0.71 0.04 Vein ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0.9 7.55 2.79 5.20 0.40 Vein ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1.5 3.82 3.37 1.54 0.09 Vein ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2.9 3.14 1.24 3.64 0.01 Vein ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2.1 3.97 2.03 0.49 0.25 Vein ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.8 2.25 1.78 1.52 0.19 TDS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.2 2.16 0.89 1.86 0.06 Vein ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0.6 1.35 4.84 7.51 0.06 Vein ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0.8 9.16 8.54 12.25 0.57 Vein ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1.4 9.28 2.03 1.21 0.44 Vein ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.1 4.34 1.11 1.31 0.26 Vein ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.0 2.84 5.06 2.07 0.09 Vein ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.1 3.67 5.49 4.31 0.10 Vein ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.7 6.19 11.80 9.46 0.09 Vein ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7.3 1.01 1.21 1.76 0.04 Vein ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.6 1.36 2.34 3.87 0.05 Vein ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.8 1.44 0.54 0.63 0.08 TS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.3 2.17 3.85 3.53 0.07 TS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.9 4.84 11.81 11.99 0.24 TDS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 5.54 1.22 1.5 0.36 Vein ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.5 1.26 1.48 2.04 0.13 TS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4.3 0.78 0.98 1.00 0.11 TS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7.2 0.89 1.34 1.15 0.18 TS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32.0 1.23 1.51 1.65 0.12 TS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5.2 3.77 4.67 4.71 0.44 TS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.3 10.19 11.29 15.15 1.47 TDS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4.4 3.03 1.80 2.08 0.14 TVS Qualified Person

The results of the Arizona Mining Inc. drilling have been reviewed, verified and compiled by Donald R. Taylor, MSc., PG, Chief Operating Officer for Arizona Mining Inc., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101). Mr. Taylor has 30 years of mineral exploration and mining experience, and is a Registered Professional Geologist through the SME (registered member #4029597).

Assays and Quality Assurance/Quality Control

To ensure reliable sample results, the Company has a rigorous QA/QC program in place that monitors the chain-of-custody of samples and includes the insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards at statistically derived intervals within each batch of samples. Core is photographed and split in half with one-half retained in a secured facility for verification purposes.

Sample preparation (crushing and pulverizing) has been performed at ALS Minerals Laboratories, an ISO/IEC accredited lab located in Tucson, Arizona. ALS Minerals Laboratories prepares a pulp of all samples and sends the pulps to their analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. Canada for analysis. ALS analyzes the pulp sample by ICP following a 4-acid digestion (ME-ICP61 for 33 elements) including Cu (copper), Pb (lead), and Zn (zinc). All samples in which Cu (copper), Pb (lead), or Zn (zinc) are greater than 10,000 ppm are re-run using four acid digestion with an ICP -- AES finish (Cu-OG62; Pb-OG62; and Zn-OG62) with the elements reported in percentage (%). Silver values are determined by ICP (ME-ICP61) with all samples with silver values greater than 100 ppm repeated using four acid digestion with an ICP-AES finish (Ag-OG62) calibrated for higher levels of silver contained. Any values over 1,500 ppm Ag trigger a fire assay with gravimetric finish analysis. Gold values are determined by a 30 gm fire assay with an ICP-AES finish (Au-ICP21).

About Arizona Mining

Arizona Mining Inc. (an augustagroup company) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Hermosa Project located in Santa Cruz County, Arizona. The Taylor Deposit, a zinc-lead-silver carbonate replacement deposit, has a resource of 8.6 million tons in the Measured Mineral Resource category grading 4.2% zinc, 4.0% lead and 1.6 opt silver, or 9.7% ZnEq, plus 63.8 million tons in the Indicated Mineral Resource category grading 4.5% zinc, 4.4% lead and 1.9 opt silver, or 10.6% ZnEq, and 38.6 million tons of Inferred Mineral Resources grading 4.4% zinc, 4.2% lead and 3.1 opt silver or 11.6% ZnEq, all reported in accordance with NI 43-101 guidelines utilizing a 4% ZnEq cutoff grade. The Taylor Deposit remains open to the north, west and south over land controlled by the Company and will be aggressively drilled to test the limits of the resource. The Company's other project on the Hermosa property is the Central Deposit, a silver-manganese manto oxide project.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward looking statements including statements with respect to the Company's intentions for its Hermosa Project in Arizona, including, without limitation, performing additional drilling, a resource update, permitting and a feasibility study on the Taylor Deposit. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as may, will, seek, anticipate, believe, plan, estimate, budget, schedule, forecast, project, expect, intend, or similar expressions.

The forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which, while considered reasonable by Arizona Mining, are subject to risks and uncertainties. In addition to the assumptions herein, these assumptions include the assumptions described in Arizona Mining's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2016 ("MD&A"). Arizona Mining cautions readers that forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements and forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results, performance or achievement. These risks, uncertainties and factors include general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties; actual results of exploration activities and economic evaluations; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; changes in project parameters; changes in costs, including labour, infrastructure, operating and production costs; future prices of zinc, lead, silver and other minerals; variations of mineral grade or recovery rates; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration, development or mining activities, including the failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; delays in completion of exploration, development or construction activities; changes in government legislation and regulation; the ability to maintain and renew existing licenses and permits or obtain required licenses and permits in a timely manner; the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms in a timely manner; contests over title to properties; employee relations and shortages of skilled personnel and contractors; the speculative nature of, and the risks involved in, the exploration, development and mining business; and the factors discussed in the section entitled "Risks and Uncertainties" in the MD&A.

Although Arizona Mining has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual performance, achievements, actions, events, results or conditions to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking information, there may be other risks, uncertainties and other factors that cause performance, achievements, actions, events, results or conditions to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Unless otherwise indicated, forward-looking statements contained herein are as of the date hereof and Arizona Mining disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

