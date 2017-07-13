

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) declined around 2.5 percent in early trade on Thursday after a report accused the carmaker of manipulating the engines of around one million cars with a similar cheat device used in Volkswagen cars.



As per the report, the company possibly sold the cars, including Mercedes-Benz C-Class, E-Class and R-Class, with excess emissions in Europe and the United States.



On Wednesday, daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung stated that the firm sold vehicles with higher levels of damaging emissions than allowed for almost a whole decade between 2008 and 2016.



The report cited a search warrant issued by a Stuttgart court. The report said the prosecutors were examining the possible use of illegal software to manipulate emissions tests in Mercedes-Benz vehicles.



In Germany, Daimler shares are currently trading at 64.77 euros, down 1.05 percent.



