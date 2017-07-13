Global Configuring, Pricing, and Quoting (CPQ) Market 2017 - Rising Customer Demands, Internet of Things, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality, Creating Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Configuring, Pricing, and Quoting (CPQ) for Growth, 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

There is a growing market for Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) software, driven by enterprises, including advanced manufacturing, financial services, and life sciences, and more recently by small-midsized businesses as it enables companies quickly and accurately create competitive and profitable customizable quotes.

Cloud hosting and new features and integrations are expanding CPQ demand while there are budding new opportunities from the Internet of Things, visualization, and, coming up, augmented reality/virtual reality. But there are obstacles, both on the customer purchasing and implementation and also on the vendor sides that may limit CPQ market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

- Key Findings- CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

- Top CPQ Market Trends- Drivers and Restraints- Drivers Explained

- Restraints Explained

- Key Factors Impacting CPQ Software Buying Decisions

3. Growth Opportunities and Calls to Action

- Growth Opportunity 1-Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality

- Growth Opportunity 2-Chatbots/Virtual Assistants (VAs)

- Growth Opportunity 3-IoT: Requiring CPQ Capabilities

- Growth Opportunity 4-SMB Market

- Growth Opportunity 5-Solution Integration/Consolidation/M

- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

4. Featured CPQ Vendor Profiles

- BlueprintCPQ

- CallidusCloud

- Experlogix

- Infor

- Salesforce

- Tacton

- Verenia

5. Appendix

