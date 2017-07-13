Tender adds to previous 250 MW of solar power that was retendered at the Pavagada solar park in Karnataka by the NTPC.

The government of Karnataka has approved the tendering of 200 MW of additional solar power at the Pavagada solar park by Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL).

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) is expected to decide the upper maximum tariff for the 200 MW tender. Once approved, Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) can then proceed with the tender's implementation. According to Mercom Capital Group, a KREDL official reported that the capacity will be tendered soon, since the agency has already begun ...

