Cloudscene's latest data center operator rankings see Equinix extend its lead from the top half of the leaderboard, whilst competition is rife amongst the medium-sized players.

Cloudscene, the world's largest directory of colocation data centers, cloud service providers and network fabrics, has revealed the top ten data center operators in North America, EMEA, Oceania and Asia for the second quarter of this year.

This quarter saw Equinix not only dominate all four leaderboards, but further extend its lead from the second ranked operator in every region.

Despite this, the strength of the top two market players was solidified this quarter as the overall scores for second in line Digital Realty, Interxion, NextDC and SUNeVision continued to grow.

Global Switch accompanied Equinix as the only other service provider to be ranked across more than two leaderboards, with third, fourth and fifth places in Oceania, Asia and EMEA respectively.

Selected from a pool of more than 5,300 service providers listed on Cloudscene, the results for Q2, 2017 provides industry insight into the operators with the most influence in the data center market:

North America EMEA 1. Equinix 1. Equinix 2. Digital Realty 2. Interxion 3. CoreSite 3. Telehouse 4. Zayo 4. Digital Realty 5. Cologix 5. Global Switch 6. Cyxtera 6. Level 3 Communications 7. Level 3 Communications 7. itconic 8. TierPoint 8. Nikhef 9. Netrality Properties 9. Colt Technology Services 10. 365 Data Centers 10. Orange Business Services

Oceania Asia 1. Equinix 1. Equinix 2. NextDC 2. SUNeVision 3. Global Switch 3. NTT Communications 4. Vocus Communications 4. Global Switch 5. AAPT 5. Netmagic 6. PIPE Networks 6. GPX Global Systems 7. iseek 7. AIMS Data Centre 8. Datacom 8. ST Telemedia 9. Macquarie Telecom Group 9. Cyxtera 10. YourDC 10. CenterServ

Serial tech entrepreneur and Cloudscene's founder, Bevan Slattery said: "We've taken independent industry data from the world's largest database of colocation facilities and service providers, to provide a ranking of the data center operators with the most influence in their region.

"Whilst we expect the movement to be minimal in the top half of the leaderboard each quarter, what will be interesting to follow is the change in the second half rankings where you can see competition is rife. The scores are extremely tight and you can really get a feel for how fierce the market must be between the medium-sized players."

Q2 changes also resulted in six new entrants, with Cyxtera, Netrality Properties, itconic, ST Telemedia, Macquarie Telecom and YourDC joining the leaderboard rankings.

Based on data center market density (number of facilities) and connectivity (PoPs), the leaderboard scores are obtained from Cloudscene's independent global database and relate to the April to June 2017 period.

The spread of connectivity for Q2, 2017 was centralized to North America and EMEA. Of the total 17,000+ PoPs managed by the ranked data center operators, 43.10% of the PoPs were in North America, 39.63% in EMEA, 9.15% in Oceania and 8.11% in Asia.

Further analysis, graphs and complete data for Cloudscene's Q2, 2017 Leaderboard is available at www.cloudscene.com/news

This quarter, Cloudscene has also released a Fast 50 list of global organizations making an impact on the data center sector. Based on growth, the Fast 50 companies are available at www.cloudscene.com/fast50

