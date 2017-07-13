BOULDER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/13/17 -- DMC Global Inc. (formerly Dynamic Materials Corporation) (NASDAQ: BOOM) will announce its 2017 second quarter financial results after the stock market closes on Thursday, July 27, 2017. Following the earnings release, executive management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast.

The conference call will begin at 5 p.m. Eastern (3 p.m. Mountain) and will be accessible by dialing 877-407-0778 (201-689-8565 for international callers). No passcode is necessary. A telephonic replay will be available through August 4, 2017, by calling 877-481-4010 (919-882-2331 for international callers) and entering the Conference ID #17943.

Investors are invited to listen to the webcast live via the Internet at: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/17943

The webcast also will be available on the Investor page of DMC's website, located at: www.dmcglobal.com/investors.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days. For additional information, please contact Geoff High at 303-604-3924.

About DMC Global Inc.

Based in Boulder, Colorado, DMC operates in two sectors: industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. The industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC's NobelClad business, the world's largest manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment utilized within various process industries and other industrial sectors. The oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, an international developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. For more information, visit the Company's website at: http://www.dmcglobal.com.