

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Reflecting Janet Yellen's upbeat assessment, U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might climb up at its initial trading on Thursday. The market is focused on Yellen's second day of testimony. Traders are also keen on the geopolitical developments across the globe. Asian shares closed in the greener territory, while European shares are trading higher.



As of 6.30 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 18 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 3.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were increasing 20.25 points.



U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday. The Dow rose 123.07 points or 0.6 percent to 21,532.14, the Nasdaq surged up 67.87 points or 1.1 percent to 6,261.17 and the S&P 500 advanced 17.72 points or 0.7 percent to 2,443.25.



On the economic front, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will testify before the Senate Banking Committee in Washington at 9.30 am ET.



The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be published at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 246K, down from 248K last week.



The Bureau of Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index - Final Demand for June will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for no change from the prior month.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. The prior year report recorded 72 bcf.



The Treasury's 10-year inflation-indexed securities or TIPS will be auctioned at 11.00 am ET. 30-year Bonds will be auctioned at 1.00 pm ET.



Treasury Budget for June will be revealed at 2.00 pm ET. The prior month, the index recorded a deficit of $88.4 billion.



Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard will speak about monetary policy at the National Bureau of Economic Research Monetary Economics Summer Institute in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with audience Q&A at 1.00 pm ET.



Fed's Money Supply for the week will be issued at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 Weekly change in the prior week was $35.7 billion.



Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be issued at 4.30 am ET. The prior week's level was $4.467 trillion.



In the corporate sector, AstraZeneca plc.'s (AZN) chief executive Pascal Soirot is reportedly planning to move to Israeli drugs giant Teva (TEVA).



Ofcom Thursday announced measures to keep Openreach accountable when it becomes legally separate from BT Group Plc. The UK's communications regulator said the new company will be measured and monitored and should provide a good service to meet the needs of all the people and businesses who rely on its network, together with a step change in quality of service.



Asian stocks closed all in green, as Fed Chair Janet Yellen reiterated the Fed's plans to raise rates and gradually reduce the size of its $4.5 trillion balance sheet. China's exports increased at a faster-than-expected pace in June and Shanghai Composite index closed up 20.62 points or 0.64 percent at 3,218.16 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished up 302.53 points or 1.16 percent at 26,346.17.



Japanese shares finished on a flat note. The Nikkei average inched up 1.43 points to end at 20,099.81 while the broader Topix index closed marginally lower at 1,619.11.



Australian shares rallied. The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index jumped 63 points or 1.11 percent to 5,736.80. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 61.40 points or 1.07 percent higher at 5,779.10.



Europe's shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is up 33.14 points or 0.64 percent. DAX of Germany is climbing 24.82 points or 0.20 percent. FTSE 100 is progressing 6.47 points or 0.09 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 21.21 points or 0.23 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, the index that covers 50 stocks from 11 Eurozone countries: Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain, is adding 0.53 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX