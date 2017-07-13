MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) - Gigya today announced its membership in Align Biopharma', an industry technology standards group that includes 23 leading biopharma companies and technology and service providers. The group is creating and implementing open technology standards that make it easier for healthcare professionals (HCPs) to connect digitally with life sciences companies. Gigya is one of the latest members of Align Biopharma, joining 14 other new member companies today.

As the number of new drugs increases so does the amount of tailored information that doctors require. The use of digital content and channels is growing among healthcare professionals, with technology providing significant potential for life sciences to inform HCPs of new treatments faster and easier.

"The benefits of Align Biopharma's standards will extend beyond health care providers and pharmaceutical companies to patients, providing them a clear and uniform process to give consent for use of their health care data, while protecting their privacy and securing their personal information," said Eyal Magen, chief strategy officer of Gigya. "Because of our long experience in managing a platform that now holds 1.3 billion customer identities and serves global brands, including leading healthcare organizations, Gigya is ready to make a significant contribution to this important effort."

"The industry's response to Align Biopharma has been extremely positive," said Henry Levy, president of Align Biopharma. "Members such as Gigya will play an important role in transforming the healthcare professional experience and getting them the timely treatment information they need."

To learn more about the leading companies working to create and implement open technology standards, read today's press release from Align Biopharma.

About Align Biopharma

Align Biopharma is an industry standards group made up of more than 20 leading pharmaceutical companies and technology and service providers that are dedicated to making it faster and easier for healthcare professionals to connect with the life sciences industry. For more information, visit AlignBiopharma.org.

About Gigya

Gigya's Customer Identity Management platform is helping companies build trusted digital relationships with over 1.3 billion consumers. With Gigya's technology, businesses increase registrations and identify customers across devices, consolidate data into rich customer profiles and provide better services, products and experiences by integrating data into marketing and service applications. For global businesses operating in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape, Gigya optimizes compliance and customer trust, with discrete regional data centers and customer self-service options for managing profile, preference, opt-in and consent settings. More than 700 of the world's leading businesses rely on Gigya to build identity-driven relationships and to provide scalable, secure and compliant customer identity and access management.

