Zycus, a world leading Source-to-Pay (S2P) technology suite provider, announced today that Ammeraal Beltech has implemented its cloud-native, fully unified S2C platform, including Spend Analysis, eSourcing, Contract Management, and Financial Savings Management solutions.

An innovative, global producer of process and conveyor belting, Ammeraal Beltech works continuously to drive both effectiveness and efficiency in all of its procurement activities, says Chief Procurement Officer Michael Wilhelmer. "Having recently rolled out the Zycus S2C suite to our teams, we are very much looking forward to putting the platform to work and fully utilising its capabilities to achieve sustainable procurement-driven gains in business performance."

"We are delighted to be providing our comprehensive, end-to-end source-to-contract platform in support of Ammeraal Beltech's strategic sourcing and procurement initiatives," adds Dixit Jasani, Vice President of Sales and Global Business Development, Zycus. "Procurement effectiveness is all about increasing business value, and that's how we will measure the success of this programme."

About Zycus

Zycus is a leading global provider of an end-to-end Source-to-Pay suite. The comprehensive product portfolio includes applications for both the operational and the strategic aspects of procurement eProcurement, e Invoicing, Spend Analysis, eSourcing, Contract Management, Supplier Management, Financial Savings Management, Request Management, and Project Management.

To learn more about Zycus, visit www.zycus.com

About Ammeraal Beltech

Ammeraal Beltech is a global leader in the process and conveyor belting industry, with production plants in six countries, subsidiaries in 26 countries, and over 150 distributors worldwide. Ammeraal Beltech products are available in 150 countries and the company employs approximately 2,500 people.

To learn more about Ammeraal Beltech, visit www.ammeraalbeltech.com

