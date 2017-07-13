

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer prices decreased for the first time in seven months in June, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.



The consumer price index dropped 0.4 percent year-over-year in June, reversing a 0.2 percent increase in May.



The annual decline in June was mainly caused by a 5.3 percent decline in prices of clothing and footwear.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages fell 2.7 percent, while health costs grew by 1.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent from May, when it decreased by 0.2 percent.



The EU measure of inflation, the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP remained flat for the third straight month in June.



Month-on-month, the HICP increased 0.1 percent after a 0.2 percent fall in May.



