Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, July 13
|Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/06/2017) of £203.73m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/06/2017) of £203.73m
|Cash Position of £17.61m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 30/06/2017 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Income share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|2,353.56p
|8,656,223
|Per Income share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|2342.15p
|Income share price
|2120.00p
|Discount to NAV
|(9.92)%
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2016 to 30/06/2017
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|17.08
|2
|Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p
|14.69
|3
|Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p
|10.75
|4
|RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|9.79
|5
|Vp Plc Ordinary 5p
|8.41
|6
|Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|6.35
|7
|Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|5.41
|8
|Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p
|4.07
|9
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p
|3.50
|10
|Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p
|3.37
|11
|Renold Plc Ordinary 5p
|3.14
|12
|Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.77
|13
|Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p
|2.20
|14
|Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p
|1.42
|15
|Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.10
|16
|Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p
|1.08
|17
|Castings Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.98
|18
|National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p
|0.71
|19
|Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.71
|20
|GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.62
|21
|Fenner Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.54
|22
|LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.47
|23
|Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred
|0.38
|24
|Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd
|0.30
|25
|Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p
|0.16
|26
|Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001
|0.01
|27
|Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p
|0.00