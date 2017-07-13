sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 13.07.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
13.07.2017 | 13:05
PR Newswire

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, July 13

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/06/2017) of £203.73m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/06/2017) of £203.73m
Cash Position of £17.61m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 30/06/2017 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Income share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*2,353.56p8,656,223
Per Income share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*2342.15p
Income share price2120.00p
Discount to NAV(9.92)%
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2016 to 30/06/2017

Name of company% of portfolio
1Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p17.08
2Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p14.69
3Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p10.75
4RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p9.79
5Vp Plc Ordinary 5p8.41
6Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p6.35
7Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p5.41
8Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p4.07
9Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p3.50
10Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p3.37
11Renold Plc Ordinary 5p3.14
12Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p2.77
13Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p2.20
14Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p1.42
15Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p1.10
16Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p1.08
17Castings Plc Ordinary 10p0.98
18National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p0.71
19Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p0.71
20GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p0.62
21Fenner Plc Ordinary 25p0.54
22LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p0.47
23Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred0.38
24Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd0.30
25Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p0.16
26Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.0010.01
27Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p0.00

© 2017 PR Newswire