

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tiffany & Co. (TIF) said that it appointed Alessandro Bogliolo as its Chief Executive Officer. He is expected to assume the role by October 2, 2017 and upon joining the Company will also join the Board of Directors.



Bogliolo, 52, previously served for 16 years at Bulgari SpA, including in the roles of Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President, Jewelry, Watches & Accessories. Most recently, he has served as Chief Executive Officer of global apparel and accessories company Diesel SpA, where he has led the company's efforts to revitalize its brand and enhance the customer experience. During his career, Mr. Bogliolo has worked in a broad range of countries, including China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain and the United States.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX