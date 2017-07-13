Hague Enterprises: Des Hague of WC&P Announces Partner Firm Gastrotec's Hotel Project Scoops UNESCO Grand Prix 2017

Gastrotec's work on Santiago Hotel Magnolia with celebrated Chilean architect honored with one of the biggest accolades in the industry

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2017 / Des Hague, Partner of WC and Partners, Inc. (WC&P), along with William Taunton, FCSI, Managing Director of Gastrotec, are delighted to announce that a project of WC&P's Strategic Alliance Partner, Gastrotec, in coordination with celebrated architect Cazu Zegers, was recently awarded with the UNESCO Grand Prix 2017 for their contribution to the outstanding Hotel Magnolia project in Santiago, Chile.

WC&P is one of the leading food-service, laundry and solid waste facilities planning and design consulting firms worldwide with over 9,000 completed projects in 30 countries around the world. Gastrotec's expertise lies in the development of professional food-service and laundry planning and design services in the Latin American Markets with more than 15 years of experience and projects developed throughout Latin America.

"This was a very complex historical building that could not be modified, in the heart of downtown Santiago," said Taunton.

"This project was a special one in terms of being very challenging in its constraints but this is the type of initiative that brings out the best in WC&P and our partners," said Hague. "We look forward to delighting the hotels' guests for years to come," concluded Hague.

Gastrotec was founded in 1998 in Santiago, Chile, by Taunton, and was the first independent food-service consulting firm in the region. Born in the world of food-service equipment distribution, Taunton realized the lack of professional consulting services many years ago. He left the family business and decided to pioneer this field in his native Chile. Not finding a large clientele there initially, he was forced to expand to other countries, developing its first international project in 2002. To date, Taunton has led Gastrotec to develop projects in virtually all of the countries of Latin America.

From Gastrotec's headquarters in Santiago, the firm develops planning and design projects while its El Salvador office, led by Juan Matamoros, FCSI, develops projects related to Management Advisory Services. Taunton and his associates have completed high impact projects in areas as diverse as Healthcare, Education, Stadiums, Clubs, Mining, Hotels, Restaurants, QSR, Commissary Kitchens, Food Facilities and Cruise Ships.

"We feel very honored to have been part of the design team with architect Cazu Zegers who won the award but wanted to share it with all of us who worked on this project with her," concluded Taunton.

About WC&P

Founded by William J. Caruso in 1986, WC & Partners, Inc. ("WC&P") has a long legacy in delivering best-in-class work globally in the independent food facilities consulting and design field. WC&P is known for creation of unique but highly functional food/beverage spaces in the properties the team has designed, which include Stadiums & Arenas, Healthcare, Education, Public Assembly, Convention Center and Correctional Facilities as well as Hotels, Clubs and Corporate Headquarters. WC&P is led by Founding Partner - William J. Caruso, FFCSI, ISHC - one of the well-known planning and design visionaries in this very specialized industry. Under his leadership, WC&P has shown consistent growth over the past 30+ years and now counts numerous offices worldwide. The firm is headquartered in Denver with additional North American offices in Philadelphia, San Francisco and Scottsdale and strategic alliance partner offices in Europe - Berlin and Düsseldorf - and Latin America - Santiago, San Salvador and Sao Paulo.

