Pro-Trader Daily: Research Initiated on Financials Stocks AGF Management, Financial 15 Split, Gluskin Sheff Associates, and Aberdeen Asia Pacific Income Investment

Pro-Trader Daily has lined up these stocks for our daily research reports coverage. Before the markets open, Pro-TD makes a brief technical snapshot of select stocks with the Asset Management industry and that trades on the Toronto Exchanges. This Morning, our team has regrouped these stocks for study: AGF Management, Financial 15 Split, Gluskin Sheff + Associates, and Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment.

At the close of the Canadian markets on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, the Toronto Exchange Composite index ended the trading session at 15,143.99, 0.03% lower from its previous closing price.

The Financials Index closed the day flat at 285.85.

AGF Management Ltd. (TSX: AGF-B)

Toronto, Canada-based AGF Management Ltd's stock edged 0.72% higher, to finish Wednesday's session at $6.99 with a total volume of 135,461 shares traded. Over the last one month and the previous three months, AGF Management's shares have gained 10.08% and 9.91%, respectively. Furthermore, the stock has gained 35.20% in the past one year. The Company's shares are trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. AGF Management's 50-day moving average of $6.56 is above its 200-day moving average of $6.37. Shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates, are trading at a PE ratio of 12.50. See our research report on AGF-B.TO at: http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=AGF.B.

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSX: FTN)

On Wednesday, shares in Financial 15 Split Corp. recorded a trading volume of 64,124 shares. The stock ended the day 0.57% higher at $10.64. Financial 15 Split Corp.'s stock has advanced 2.31% in the last one month and 4.01% in the previous three months. Furthermore, the stock has gained 29.76% in the previous one year. The Company is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock's 50-day moving average of $10.40 is above its 200-day moving average of $10.35. Shares of the Company, which invests in an actively managed portfolio of common shares of 15 core large capitalization Canadian and US financial services companies, are trading at a PE ratio of 6.80. The complimentary research report on FTN.TO at: http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=FTN.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. (TSX: GS)

On Wednesday, shares in Toronto, Canada-based Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. ended the session 0.62% higher at $17.95 with a total volume of 40,722 shares traded. Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc.'s shares have gained 13.32% in the last one month and 3.88% in the previous three months. Furthermore, the stock has advanced 4.97% in the past one year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Additionally, the stock's 200-day moving average of $17.30 is greater than its 50-day moving average of $15.90. Shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates, which provides wealth management services, are trading at a PE ratio of 13.81. Register for free and access the latest research report on GS.TO at: http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=GS.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Cos. (TSX: FAP)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Cos. stock closed the day flat at $4.65. The stock recorded a trading volume of 48,118 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 39,467 shares. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment's shares have advanced 0.87% in the previous three months. Shares of the Company, which objective is to obtain current income and achieve incidental capital appreciation from investment in long-term debt securities, are trading above their 200-day moving average. Moreover, the stock's 50-day moving average of $4.75 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $4.62. Get free access to your research report on FAP.TO at: http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=FAP.

