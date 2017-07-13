American Manganese Inc. Publishes Lithium Ion Battery Recycling Research Flow Chart and Schedule

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2017 / Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. ('American Manganese' or 'AMI' or the 'Company'), (TSX.V: AMY; OTC PINK: AMYZF; Frankfurt: 2AM), is pleased to announce that the Company has published Kemetco's GANTT Chart on the AMI website. Following the company's recent successful Private Placement, AMI is well positioned to meet budgeted research expenses of $800,000 necessary to support the company's final patent application.

Research will be conducted in final phases as follows:



Phase 1B - (May 1 - August 16, 2017)

Lithium Cobalt (LCO)

Flowsheets 1&2. Lithium Cobalt Battery Testing and Cobalt ore testing.

Phase 2 - (April 24 - September 6, 2017)

Scoping Study Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC)

Leaching and precipitation FS1 & FS2. Reformation Battery Testing.

Scoping Study Lithium Manganese (LMO)

Leaching and Precipitation FS1 & FS2. Reformation Battery Testing.

Scoping Study Nickel Cobalt Aluminum (NCA)

Leaching & Precipitation FS1 & FS2.

Reformation and battery testing

Phase 3 - (July 10 - August 21, 2017)

Optimization NMC-LMO and LNCA and Lock down alternative chemistry flow sheet.

Phase 3B - (Aug 22 - Nov 23, 2017)

Locked cycle work NMC, LMO and LNCA and Battery testing.

Patent - (Aug 11 - Nov 9, 2017)

Patent drafting application and submission.

Research commenced on April 24, 2017 and as of today is on time and within budget.

To date the company has successfully recycled 100% of all cathode chemistries mentioned above with 92% of the lithium recovered. Also, the company has produced rechargeable Lithium Ion Cobalt and Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt button cell batteries from its recycled cathode materials.

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it is able to offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.



About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a diversified specialty and critical metal company focused on capitalizing on its patented intellectual property through low cost production or recovery of electrolytic manganese products throughout the world, and recycling of spent electric vehicle lithium ion rechargeable batteries.

Interest in the Company's patented process has adjusted the focus of American Manganese Inc. toward the examination of applying its patented technology for other purposes and materials. American Manganese Inc. aims to capitalize on its patented technology and proprietary know-how to become and industry leader in the recycling of spent electric vehicle lithium ion batteries having cathode chemistries such as: Lithium-Cobalt, Lithium-Cobalt-Nickel-Manganese and Lithium-Manganese (Please see the Company's January 19, 2017 press release for further details).

The company has updated their PowerPoint which can be viewed here.

