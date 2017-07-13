Yorkshire Water Services Ltd - Directorate Change

LEI 2138006E2VG89XLORJ06

Yorkshire Water Services Limited Appoints New Non-Executive Director and New Senior Independent Director

Yorkshire Water today announces that it has appointed Andrew Wyllie CBE to the role of non-executive director on the Board of Yorkshire Water with effect from 1 September 2017.

Andrew has also been appointed as a member of the Audit, Remuneration, Nomination and Safety, Health & Environment Committees of the Board.

Andrew is Chief Executive of Costain Group Plc and was a Non-Executive Director of Scottish Water from April 2009 to April 2017. He is a Chartered Engineer, a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering and a Vice President of the Institution of Civil Engineers.

Prior to joining Costain as Chief Executive in 2005, Andrew worked for Taylor Woodrow where he was the Managing Director of the construction business and a member of the Group Executive Committee.

Anthony Rabin, Chairman, commented "Andrew brings a wealth of experience in water, energy and transportation infrastructures. We are delighted to welcome Andrew to the Board and I believe he will add to the strength of our Board and make a significant contribution to the Company."

There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13R in respect of Mr Wyllie.

Yorkshire Water also announces that Ray O'Toole has been appointed as Senior Independent Director with effect from 12 July 2017. Ray O'Toole replaces Anthony Rabin as Senior Independent Director. Anthony Rabin stepped down from the role on his appointment as Chairman in 2016. Ray O'Toole has been a Non-Executive Director with the Company since 2014.

