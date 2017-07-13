World $15.63 Billion Stem Cells Market Analysis 2014 - 2025

DUBLIN, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Stem Cells Market Analysis By Product (Adult Stem Cells, hESC, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells), By Application (Regenerative Medicine, Drug Discovery), By Technology, By Therapy, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global stem cell market is expected to reach USD 15.63 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.2%

Augmentation in research studies that aim at broadening the utility scope of associated products is anticipated to drive the market growth. These research projects have opened the possibility of implementation of several clinical applications of these cells, thereby impacting disease-modifying treatments.

Scientists are engaged in discovering novel methods to create human stem cells. This is to address the increasing demand for stem cell production for potential investigation in disease management. This factor is certainly expected to accelerate the development of regenerative medicine, thus driving industrial growth.

Moreover, cellular therapies are recognized as the next major advancements in transforming healthcare. Firms are expanding their cellular therapy portfolio, understanding the future potential of this arena in the treatment of Parkinson's disease, type 1 diabetes, spinal cord injury, Alzheimer's disease, and others.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Adult stem cells dominated the market and is expected to maintain its dominance. This can be attributed to the several factors such as lower rejection rates, long term renewal property, and no ethical concerns associated with their usage

Application wise regenerative medicine is estimated to hold the substantial share of the revenue

Presence of significant number pipeline projects for regenerative medicine is expected to fuel growth in the market

In addition, exploding research projects have driven the need of harvesting techniques, thereby propelling progress of acquisition technology

Increased R&D activities and huge funds granted by funding bodies to advance cellular research in the U.S. have resulted into the large share of North America

Extensive research carried out in Singapore and Japan is anticipated to drive progress with lucrative avenues

Extensive research carried out in Singapore and Japan is anticipated to drive progress with lucrative avenues. Advanced Cell Technology Inc, Osiris Therapeutics Inc, Celgene Corporation, BIOTIME, INC., Cynata, and STEMCELL Technologies Inc., are some of the major companies operating in this market

A number of companies are engaged in seeking investment from overseas organizations and also developing partnerships with the pharmaceutical organizations

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Stem Cell Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4 Stem Cell Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



5 Stem Cell Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 Stem Cell Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis



7 Stem Cell: Therapy Estimates & Trend Analysis



8 Stem Cell Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product, Application, Technology, And Therapy



9 Competitive Landscape



Advanced Cell Technology Inc.

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

BIOTIME, INC.

Cell Cure Neurosciences LTD.

ESI BIO

Cellular Engineering Technologies Inc.

CellGenix GmbH

PromoCell GmbH

Lonza

Kite Pharma

Cellartis AB

Angel Biotechnology

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

Celgene Corporation

Osiris Therapeutics

Genea BioCells

Bioheart Inc.

Waisman Biomanufacturing

TiGenix

Caladrius

Gamida Cell.

Pluristem

TiGenix

