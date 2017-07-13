

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $76.71 million, or $0.75 per share. This was up from $67.64 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $305.89 million. This was up from $288.40 million last year.



Commerce Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance:



