JetSmarter - The Advantages of Flying Private

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2017 / Aviation is an inseparable part of the global economy, but it is common to hear about air transportation issues such as overbooking, safety concerns, and weather-related delays. The ever-rising demand for commercial flights has lowered the quality of the passenger experience, which inevitably causes customers to look for alternative options to avoid unpleasant situations. The world's largest members-only air travel service, JetSmarter, discusses how it helps clients avoid common flight issues.

According to the SITA Baggage Report 2016, the volume of lost luggage worldwide in 2015 was 23.1 million bags, with around 6.5 mishandled bags per 1,000 passengers. Despite the number reaching a historic low, the nightmare of arriving in a final destination without any luggage remains for many travelers. Delays, unfavorable weather conditions, and IT infrastructure issues (as in the recent case with British Airways) also pose real problems for fliers. The intensified security screenings in the U.S. unavoidably add to the overall stress and time inefficiency of traveling, as well.

The days when private air travel was a luxury few could afford are long gone. With the JetSmarter app, an increasing number of business and leisure travelers gain access to the world of stress-free, flexible, comfortable, and time-efficient flight experiences. Flying private means you no longer need to deal with long check-in lines and endless security screenings, which allows you to arrive at the airport minutes before take off, with guaranteed luggage delivery. Among the many advantages of private air travel is the ability to generate your own flight schedule and fly between smaller aviation airports for ultimate flexibility. Private jets also get you to your destination faster than commercial flights, with rarely any need for mid-way stops between airports.

Established in 2012 by Sergey Petrossov, JetSmarter is a ground-breaking service that introduces the world of luxurious private air travel to a wider range of customers. The company's mission is to fuel journeys that elevate the human experience using data science, advanced mobile technology, and a members-only approach, all while connecting leaders in business, sports, entertainment, and culture with socially-driven travel.

JetSmarter takes pride in being a lifestyle community where members enjoy a wide range of services from private travel to exclusive events and a number of other member benefits.

JetSmarter does not own or operate any aircraft. All flights are performed by FAA licensed and DOT registered air carriers.

