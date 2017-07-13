Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Devon Energy Discloses its Development Update; Announces Record Oil Production from STACK Well

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=DVN. The Company announced on July 11, 2017, that one of its Meramec well is online and has achieved record-setting production. In Q2 2017, the Company has also started production on several other high-rate wells located in the core of the over-pressured oil window of the STACK play. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on DVN. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=DVN

Record-setting production at Privott 17-H well

Devon's Privott 17-H well located in southwest Kingfisher County was brought online and it achieved a peak 24-hour rate of 6,000 oil-equivalent barrels (Boe) per day, which has 50% oil content. The Privott well has achieved the highest ever initial production rate compared to the production data publicly available on any STACK well. The Company expects to recover over 2 million Boe from the Privott 17-H well over its entire lifetime.

Record production due to the use of new proprietary completion design

The Privott 17-H well was drilled with a 10,000-foot lateral and landed in the upper Meramec interval near the Company's Showboat development, which will spud in the third quarter. The new proprietary completion design used by the Company helped in improving the stimulated rock volume around the wellbore which resulted in the record production at this well.

In Q2 2017, Devon also brought four additional high-rate Meramec wells online. These wells are in the core of the over-pressured oil window and the Company used its new proprietary completion design in these wells too. As a result of this new design, these four wells reached the average 30-day initial production rate of 2,000 Boe per day. These results would seem more impressive given that the average well productivity on a per-lateral-foot basis was greater than 300 Boe per day per 1,000 feet of gross perforated interval.

Commenting on the record production, Tony Vaughn, COO of Devon said:

"The outstanding well results we're achieving from our enhanced completion design in the STACK is another example of Devon's technology leadership in the upstream space. This operational excellence is delivering best-in-class well productivity in this world-class play. Looking ahead, we expect to continue to build operational momentum in the STACK as we transition our activity to multi-zone development drilling that will drive additional efficiency gains and maximize the value of our resource."

Development Update

Devon also provided the full-field development update for Q3 2017.

In Q3 2017, Devon plans to spud the Showboat development project, which includes approximately 25 wells across 4 landing zones. The Company is already operating three spacing pilots online in the core of the over-pressured oil window. The pilots which were at 5000-foot laterals have been highly successful in their tests and have delivered average 180-day cumulative production rates of approximately 220,000 Boe per well. The product mix from these wells has 50% oil.

Devon has a premier STACK position in over 600,000 net acres by formation and is mainly concentrated in the economic core of the play. Overall, the Company has exposure to 5,400 risked locations and around 10,000 un-risked locations. The Company's risked locations have more potential for upside than the un-risked locations. The Company's assets across the STACK position in North America provide high returns and has sustainable growth opportunities in the future.

Sharing his views on the matter, Wade Hutchings, Senior Vice President Exploration and Production at Devon, commented:

"Devon will continue to test development concepts including well density, multi-layer well stacking, intra-layer well staggering, and further completion design improvements. This continual flow of data from our extensive position in the STACK will inform and improve our deep inventory of future multi-zone developments and the overall value of our coveted STACK resource."

Focus on STACK assets pays off

In May 2017, Devon has divested nearly $1 billion of upstream assets. These non-core assets were sold off to raise money so that the Company could invest in resource plays in the US and improve the financial position of its investments by moving to higher-margin production. The Company planned to expand and focus on its STACK and Delaware Basin assets. Devon has more than 30,000 potential drilling locations in the STACK and Delaware Basin and nearly one third of these locations have been successfully de-risked.

The Company's gamble seems to have paid off, given the record production from STACK wells and future production update.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy was founded in 1971 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. It is a leading independent oil and natural gas exploration and production Company. Its operations are focused onshore in US and Canada. At present, the Company produces approximately 250,000 barrels a day, about 1.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas a day and about 100,000 barrels of natural gas liquids per day. The Company is the second-largest oil producer among North American onshore independents.

Last Close Stock Review

At the close of trading session on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, Devon Energy's stock price marginally rose 0.92% to end the day at $30.81. A total volume of 5.67 million shares was exchanged during the session, which was above the 3-month average volume of 5.35 million shares. The Company's shares are trading at a PE ratio of 30.90 and have a dividend yield of 0.78%. At Wednesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $16.69 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily