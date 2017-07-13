Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: This Consumer Products Maker has Consistently Paid Dividend Since 1895; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on July 14, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a closer look at Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE: CL) as the Company's stock will begin trading ex-dividend on July 14, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock one day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest the end of trading session on July 13, 2017. Are you looking for research on dividend stocks, if so register with us now for your free membership at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Today, PRO-TD covers ex-dividend news on CL. Get our free coverage by signing up at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=CL

Dividend Declared

On June 08th, 2017, Colgate-Palmolive's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share, payable on August 15, 2017, to shareholders of record on July 18, 2017.

Colgate-Palmolive's indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.21%, which is substantially higher compared to the average dividend yield of 1.74% for the Consumer Goods sector. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895 and has increased dividend for 53 consecutive years.

Dividend Insights

Colgate-Palmolive has a dividend payout ratio of 54.8%, which indicates that the Company distributes approximately $0.55 for every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much money a Company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Colgate-Palmolive is forecasted to report earnings of $3.17 in the coming year, which is almost double of the Company's annualized dividend of $1.60.

As on March 31, 2017, Colgate-Palmolive's cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.35 billion, while the Company's current assets were approximately $4.03 billion. The strong financial position provides a cushion for the Company to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and pay its dividend without interruption.

About the Company

Colgate-Palmolive is a leading global consumer products company, tightly focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. Colgate sells its products in over 200 countries and territories around the world under such internationally recognized brand names as Colgate, Palmolive, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sorriso, Kolynos, elmex, Tom's of Maine, Sanex, Ajax, Axion, Soupline, and Suavitel as well as Hill's Science Diet, Hill's Prescription Diet, and Hill's Ideal Balance.

Recent Development for Colgate-Palmolive

On July 05, 2017, Colgate-Palmolive announced that it will provide a live webcast of its 2017 second quarter earnings conference call on July 21, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Chairman, President, and CEO, Ian Cook, and Senior Vice President-Investor Relations, John Faucher.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, Colgate-Palmolive's stock slightly fell 0.17%, ending the trading session at $72.28. A total volume of 2.19 million shares has exchanged hands. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 26.14 and has a dividend yield of 2.21%. The stock currently has a market cap of $64.11 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily