

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $1.20 billion, or $1.64 per share. This was up from $1.12 billion, or $1.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $10.79 billion. This was up from $10.45 billion last year.



Delta Air Lines Inc earnings at a glance:



