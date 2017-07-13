

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures dipped Thursday even after U.S. government data confirmed a sharp decline in domestic crude supplies for a second week in a row.



WTI light sweet crude oil was down 30 cents at $45.19 a barrel.



The Energy Information Administration said crude inventories plunged by 7.6 million barrels, the biggest drop in ten months, as refining activity picked up.



Also this week, the EIA lowered its 2018 U.S. output forecast and trimmed its price target for this year and next below $50 barrel.



Elsewhere, OPEC's compliance with production cuts fell in June to its lowest since the deal with Russia kicked in early in the year, according to the International Energy Agency.



'Each month something seems to come along to raise doubts about the pace of the rebalancing process. This month, there are two hitches: a dramatic recovery in oil production from Libya and Nigeria and a lower rate of compliance by OPEC with its own output agreement,' the Paris-based IEA said.



