LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 07/13/17 -- StereoVision Entertainment, Inc. (OTC PINK: SVSN), a publicly traded Nevada company, announced today that they have signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Pacific Title Archives Film & Video Asset Management to secure distribution for their 11 feature film library.

"We're excited to be working with Pacific Title Archives Film & Video Asset Management to generate revenues from our investment in this film library," stated StereoVision's Chief Executive Officer Jack Honour. "With over 80 years in the Industry Pacific Titles Archive http://www.pacifictitlearchives.com/ is actively involved with clients, assisting them in the distribution and sale of films similar to the ones in our library. StereoVision acquired this 11 film library for five million SVSN restricted shares when SVSN's market price was $.05. The approximate total cost to produce these 11 films was $28,000,000. We have a viable outside expert valuation of $1,810,000 for 6 of the 11 films. We are digitizing the films ensuring they will stay evergreen. We are also entertaining offers to sell all or part of this film library. The library can be viewed at http://stereovision.com/. To further market our brand and products we have retained the advertising services of Innovative Marketing - New York. http://innovativemarketing-ny.com/ For more information about this film library or any other Vision Group product please contact Steve Previch, steve@stereovision.com."

StereoVision Entertainment http://stereovision.com Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada StereoVision is a publicly traded Nevada corporation (OTC PINK: SVSN) focused on creating, acquiring, and producing multimedia content with its media subsidiaries, the majority owned family entertainment company Inspirational Vision Media, http://ivmi.biz, the wholly owned 9 time Emmy Award winning production company REZN8, http://rezn8.com and the majority owned Florida medical marijuana clinic and organic/industrial hemp corporation MediCannaVision Inc., dba CannaVision. http://cannavisionclinics.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Except for historical information certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and those statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements included in this release, other than statements of fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are qualified by other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of future events or otherwise.

Contact: Jack Honour

818-326-6018

info@stereovision.com



