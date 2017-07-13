Global Airborne Maritime Surveillance Aircraft Market 2017-2026 -Upcoming Investment Hotspots, Defense Programs, and Country-wise Requirement Assessment for Winnable Go-to-Market Strategies

DUBLIN, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Airborne Maritime Surveillance Aircraft Market, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The maritime surveillance market is currently in an upward cycle due to the US Navy's P-8 procurement program that has annual spends of approximately $2 billion, and recent sales of P-8 into Australia, Norway, and the United Kingdom.

This research, provides an assessment of airborne maritime surveillance programs, opportunities, forecasts, technology trends, and also a country wise assessment of capability analysis, opportunities, and future maritime surveillance aircraft acquisition plans. The study covers the global market for fixed-wing Maritime Patrol and Maritime Surveillance aircraft. It lists key aircrafts fielded by different countries based on their mission types and traces their replacement timelines and upgrade evolution.

Geopolitical and economic factors such as territorial expansionism, security of Sea Lanes of Communications (SLOC)/offshore energy assets, expanding surface and submarine fleets, non-state actor-led to conflict, and the associated displacement of population mandate the need to increase maritime awareness and interdiction capabilities and to keep the airborne maritime surveillance buoyant.



Operators are also developing different approaches to the concepts of maritime patrol and surveillance through man-unmanned teaming (MUM-T), off-board integration of sensors, and multi-mission emphasis through roll-on/roll-off capabilities. Several nations are moving towards an integrated EEZ approach based on a layered surveillance architecture and multi-source surveillance assets such as satellites, surface fleets, UAVs, MPAs, MSAs, underwater combatants etc. belonging to multiple authorities. This Concept of Operations may reduce the need to field a large MPA/MSA fleet in the long run and may have a negative impact on the market (although this is not expected to be a deciding factor during the forecast period).



Key Questions This Study Will Answer:



- What are the committed, planned, and upcoming opportunities in the airborne maritime surveillance aircraft market in the next 10 years?

- What geographical markets are growing?

- What are the key success factors that OEMs should consider in the market?

- What drives the need for MPA/MSA aircraft in different nations and how do their procurement preferences differ?

- What are the major programs underway and planned within these markets and what opportunities do they open up for OEMs/contractors?

- Are there any airborne maritime surveillance capability gaps that need to be anticipated?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



- Key Findings

- Market Engineering Measurements

- CEO's Perspective

- Market Definitions

- Market Scope and Definitions

- Key Questions This Study Will Answer



2. Airborne Maritime Surveillance Aircraft Market-Drivers, Restraints, and Challenges



- Market Drivers

- Market Restraints

- Restraints Explained

- Airborne Maritime Surveillance Aircraft Market Challenges



3. Airborne Maritime Surveillance Aircraft Market-Overview, Forecast, and Analysis



- Market Engineering Measurements

- Airborne Maritime Surveillance Aircraft Market-Overview

- Airborne Maritime Surveillance Aircraft Market-Forecast by Program Type

- Airborne Maritime Surveillance Aircraft Market-Revenue Forecast by Region

- MPA Market-Revenue Forecast by Region

- MSA Market-Revenue Forecast by Region

- MPA Market-Top 5 Prime Contractors Market Share Dynamics

- MSA Market-Top 5 Prime Contractors Market share Dynamics



4. Airborne Maritime Surveillance Aircraft Market-Technology Trends



- Technology Trends



5. Growth Opportunities



- Growth Opportunity 1-Changing Concepts: Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T)

- Growth Opportunity 2-Changing Concepts: Integrated Exclusive Economic Zone (I-EEZ) Concept

- Growth Opportunity 3-Affordability of Solutions

- Growth Opportunity 4-Flexible Subsystem/Sensor Integration

- Growth Opportunity 5-Multi Mission Capability

- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth



6. North America Analysis



- North America-A Snapshot

- MPA Budgets

- MPA Inventory

- MSA Budgets

- MSA Inventory

- Regional Developments and Opportunities

- Programs and Contracts



7. Europe Analysis



- Europe-A Snapshot

- MPA Budgets

- MPA Inventory

- MSA Budgets

- MSA Inventory

- Regional Developments and Opportunities

- Programs and Contracts



8. Central and South America Analysis



- Central & South America-A Snapshot

- MPA Budgets

- MPA Inventory

- MSA Budgets

- MSA Inventory

- Regional Developments and Opportunities

- Programs and Contracts



9. APAC Analysis



- APAC-A Snapshot

- MPA Budgets

- MPA Inventory

- MSA Budgets

- MSA Inventory

- Regional Developments and Opportunities

- Programs and Contracts



10. Central and South Asia Analysis



- Central & South Asia-A Snapshot

- MPA Budgets

- MPA Inventory

- MSA Budgets

- MSA Inventory

- Regional Developments and Opportunities

- Programs and Contracts



11. Middle East Analysis



- Middle East-A Snapshot

- MPA Budgets

- MPA Inventory

- MSA Budgets

- MSA Inventory

- Regional Developments and Opportunities

- Programs and Contracts



12. Africa Analysis



- Africa-A Snapshot

- MPA Inventory

- MSA Budgets

- MSA Inventory

- Regional Developments and Opportunities

- Programs and Contracts



13. Last Word and Recommendations



- The Last Word-Conclusions

- Legal Disclaimer



14. Inventory List



- North America-Inventory List

- Europe-Inventory List

- Central and South America-Inventory List

- APAC-Inventory List

- Central and South Asia-Inventory List

- Middle East-Inventory List

- Africa-Inventory List



Companies Mentioned



- Airbus DC

- Boeing

- Grumman

- Lockheed Martin

- Northrop

- SAAB

- Tecnam



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/33gv36/global_airborne

