Global Dental Implants Market Worth US$6.54 Billion by 2025: Rising Incidence of Periodontal Diseases Stokes Growth

ALBANY, New York, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global dental implants market that has been analyzed in a recent research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) demonstrates a largely consolidated vendor landscape. This is because of several large players that operate globally and a few small players that operate in regional markets.

Some of the prominent names operating in the global Dental Implants Market are Straumann Holding AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., 3M Health Care, Danaher Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, and AVINENT Implant System S.L.

The global dental implants market is projected to expand at a modest CAGR of 6.9% between 2017 and 2025. This will result in the market to become worth US$6.54 bn by 2025 increasing from its valuation of US$3.60 bn in 2016.

Favorable Physical Properties of Titanium Boost Demand

By product type, endosteal implants led the dental implants market in 2016 accounting for more than 80% revenue-wise. The segment is expected to grow at a significant pace in the coming years too. The segment of titanium based on material type led the market in 2016 in terms of revenue. Titanium has been witnessing high demand due to its physical properties that are suitable for dental implants.

The dental clinics end-use segment is expected to continue to dominate the global market for dental implants over the forecast period between 2017 and 2025 in terms of revenue. The clinics end-use segment held more than 60% of the market in 2016 revenue-wise.

Need to Fix Permanent Loss due to Accident, Dental Disorders Drives Market

The key factor stoking growth of the global dental implants market is an increasing number of individuals suffering from periodontal diseases across the world. For example, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 47.2% of the population above the above the age of 30 years in the U.S. is suffering from some type of periodontal disease.

"Age is a significant factor that is related to the occurrence of periodontal disorders. Tooth enamel tends to wear away with age, making the teeth susceptible to damage, dental plaques, and decay," says an analyst at TMR. As per statistics of the World Health Organization, the elderly population across the world which stood at 524 million in 2010 is expected to reach almost 2 billion by 2050, to which developed countries such as the U.S., the U.K., Italy, and Germany will contribute significantly.

Inquire for a sample Copy of this Report @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=224

Some other growth drivers of the dental implants market are increasing prevalence of dental ailments, rising incidence of dental problems due to changing eating habits, and increasing number of accidents. In present times, changing eating habits, which includes high consumption of refined foods, due to changing lifestyle has been a significant factor for increased incidence of tooth decay at an early age.

Road accidents that account for significant number of accidents every year globally can sometimes lead to partial impairment or complete loss of body part, which includes the oral cavity. This may require a medical implant to make up for the lost body part.

Serving a roadblock to the market is the high price of dental implants and strict guidelines and regulations for the manufacture of innovative products.

The information given here is based on the findings of a report by Transparency Market Research, titled "Dental Implants Market (Product - Endosteal Implants, Subperiosteal Implants, Transosteal Implants, Intramucosal Implants; Material - Titanium Implants, Zirconium Implants; End User - Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Academic & Research Institutes) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 - 2025."

Browse Press Release: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/dental-implants-market.htm

The global Dental Implants Market is segmented as follows:

Dental Implants Market, by Product Type

Endosteal Implants

Subperiosteal Implants

Transosteal Implants

Intramucosal Implants

Dental Implants Market, by Material

Titanium Implants

Zirconium Implants

Dental Implants Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Dental Implants Market, by Geography

- North America

U.S.

Canada

- Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Rest of Europe

- Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

- Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

- Middle East & Africa

UAE

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of MEA

Browse Related Research Report:

Dental 3D Printing Market (Technology - Vat Photopolymerization, Fused Deposition Modeling, PolyJet Technology, and Selective Laser Sintering; Material - Metals, Photopolymer, and Ceramics; Application - Dental Implants, Dentures, and Crowns and Bridges) Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dental-3d-printer-market.html

Dental Consumables Market (Product - Dental Implants, Crowns and Bridges, Dental Biomaterials, Orthodontics, Endodontics, Periodontics, Retail Dental Care Essentials, and Dental Consumables) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 - 2024

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dental-consumables-market.html

Implantable Medical Devices Market (Product - Reconstructive Joint Replacement, Spinal Implants, Dental Implants, and Cardiovascular Implants; Material - Titanium, Stainless Steel, Titanium Alloy, CoCr Alloy, and Zirconium) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 - 2024

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/global-implantable-medical-devices-market.html

About Us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S. based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR's global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: http://www.tmrblog.com/