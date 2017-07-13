Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Halcon Resources Announces Sale of Williston Basin Assets; Set to Expand Through its Delaware Basin Position

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Halcon Resources Corp. (NYSE: HK) ("Halcon"), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=HK. The Company announced on July 11, 2017, that it has entered into an agreement to sell its operating assets in the Williston Basin to an affiliate of Bruin E&P Partners, a portfolio Company of Arclight Capital Partners, for $1.4 billion, in an all-cash transaction. The transaction is expected to close within 60 days from the effective date of the transaction, i.e., June 01, 2017. Halcon will retain its non-operated Williston Basin assets, though it has the option to monetize the respective assets in the future. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

The Announcement

According to the Q1 FY17 results, reported on May 03, 2017, the Company has working interests in about 119,300 net acres in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin. The Company operated one rig in the Williston Basin during Q1 FY17. According to the Company, the current production associated with the assets being sold is about 29,000 Boe/d, net. Before the concerned asset sale, Halcon's current production is about 7,500 Boe/d net. The Company plans to resume running 2 rigs in the Delaware Basin for the remainder of 2017 and currently, expects to exit 2017 with production in excess of 13,000 Boe/d. net. The sale of the Williston Basin operated assets is viewed as a reformation strategy to focus on the Delaware Basin where the Company holds more than 41,000 net acres in Ward and Pecos Counties. The cash proceeds from this transaction and related debt reduction are set to deliver the Company a stronger balance sheet and liquidity to execute its growth plans.

The sale is structured on the basis of the receipt of consent from greater than 50.0% of the holders of the Company's 6.75% unsecured notes due 2025 to amend certain provisions of the indenture governing the 6.75% Notes. Prior to the announcement, on July 10, 2017, the Company announced that it has obtained commitments to provide the Consent from greater than 50% of the 6.75% Note Holders. The Company will use a portion of the asset sale proceeds to make an offer to purchase up to 50% of its 6.75% Notes at 103% of par upon closing.

The Single-Basin Company

Halcon views this announcement as a step to unify its growth and operational strategy, towards its Delaware Basin position. According to the Q1 FY17 results, released on May 03, 2017, the Company reported that its Pecos County assets in the Delaware Basin consist of 21,495 net acres and current production of ~3,200 Boe/d. Production from the assets, according to the Q1 FY17 release, has surged by 45% since the acquisition in February 2017. The assets then were producing ~2,200 Boe/d, where now, the production averaged 923 Boe/d, for the one-month period during Q1 FY17 in the Delaware Basin.

Halcon additionally holds an option agreement to purchase up to 15,040 net acres located primarily in Ward County, Texas for a cost of $11,000 per acre.

Last Close Stock Review

On Wednesday, July 12, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $6.37, declining 5.63% from its previous closing price of $6.75. A total volume of 10.40 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 3.13 million shares. Halcon Resources' stock price gained 6.17% in the last one month. The stock currently has a market cap of $964.99 million.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily