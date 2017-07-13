

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL, DALRQ.PK) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net income declined 21 percent to $1.22 billion from last year's $1.55 billion. Earnings per share fell to $1.68 from $2.03 a year ago.



Adjusted net income was $1.20 billion or $1.64 per share, compared to $1.12 billion or $1.47 per share last year.



Delta delivered the results despite a $125 million negative impact from the operational disruption following severe storms in Atlanta in early April.



Operating margin fell to 18.8% from 23.2% last year. Adjusted operating margin was 18.4%, up from 17.4% a year ago.



Delta recorded operating revenue of $10.79 billion for the June quarter, 3 percent higher than last year's $10.45 billion, despite a headwind from April's operational disruption.



Passenger revenue increased 3 percent to $9.23 billion, and passenger unit revenues increased 2.5 percent on 0.4 percent higher capacity. Cargo revenue increased 11 percent.



Looking ahead, Glen Hauenstein, Delta's president, said, 'We expect this momentum to continue in the September quarter, with passenger unit revenue growth of 2.5 to 4.5 percent as we focus on driving a sustainable revenue premium to the industry.'



Further, the company said it is expecting its third-quarter margins to expand relative to prior year, as unit revenue improvement continues and fuel prices and non-fuel cost pressures moderate.



The company projects operating margin of 18% to 20%, and fuel price, including taxes and refinery impact, to be $1.55 - $1.60.



In pre-market activity, Delta shares were losing 3.2 percent to $53.75.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX