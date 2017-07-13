------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Series RIKV 18 0115 Settlement Date 07/17/2017 Total Amount Allocated (MM) 3,605 All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.776 4.499 Total Number of Bids Received 17 Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 6,805 Total Number of Successful Bids 7 Number of Bids Allocated in Full 7 Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.776 4.499 Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 98.023 3.989 Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.776 4.499 Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 97.793 4.464 Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.023 3.989 Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.300 5.489 Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 97.745 4.563 Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % Bid to Cover Ratio 1.89 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------