Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Micron Technology Posted Record Revenue, Non-GAAP EPS, and Operating Cash Flow

Earnings Reviewed

Micron posted record revenues of $5.57 billion for Q3 FY17, up 20% higher compared to revenue of $4.65 billion in Q2 FY17, and 92% higher compared to Q3 FY16 revenue of $2.90 billion. The Company's q-o-q revenue growth was driven by a 14% increase in DRAM average selling prices and a 17% increase in trade NAND sales volumes. Micron's revenue numbers exceeded analysts' estimates of $5.4 billion.

Micron's GAAP gross margin was 46.9% for Q3 FY17 compared to gross margin of 36.7% for Q2 FY17, primarily due to increases in DRAM average selling prices and manufacturing cost reductions for both NAND and DRAM and gross margin of 17.2% for Q3 FY16. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company's gross margin totaled 48.0% for the reported quarter compared to gross margin of 38.5% for the previous quarter and 18.1% for the year ago same period.

For Q3 FY17, net income attributable to Micron's shareholders was $1.65 billion, or $1.40 per diluted share, compared to net income of $894 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for Q2 FY17 and a net loss of $215 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for Q3 FY16. On a non-GAAP basis, net income attributable to Micron's shareholders was $1.90 billion, or $1.62 per diluted share, for the reported quarter compared with net income of $1.03 billion, or $0.90 per diluted share, in the prior quarter and a net loss of $29 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the year earlier quarter. Micron's earnings numbers surpassed Wall Street's expectations of $1.49 per share.

Segment Results

During Q3 FY17, Micron's Compute and Networking Business Unit reported revenue of $2.4 billion, up 25% on a sequential basis, driven by increased bit shipments, ongoing success in penetrating growing segments like enterprise, graphics, and high-performance memory and cloud and a stronger pricing environment. The segment's non-GAAP operating income was $1.2 billion, or 51% of revenue, up from 38% for the prior quarter. 20-nanometer products were greater than half of the segment's revenue and were shipped primarily in the enterprise, cloud, and client segments.

Micron's Mobile Business Unit delivered revenue of $1.1 billion in Q3 FY17, up 4% on q-o-q basis, principally driven by a stronger pricing environment. The segment's non-GAAP operating income totaled $304 million, or 27% of revenue, in the reported quarter, up from 16% in the previous quarter.

For Q3 FY17, Micron's Embedded Business Unit generated revenue of $700 million, up 19% sequentially. The segment's non-GAAP operating income was $256 million, or 37% of revenue, up from 33% in the prior quarter. The unit's results were driven by strong bit demand and increased average selling prices of DRAM combined with record shipments of SLC and MLC NAND in the consumer and connected home segments, and record shipments of DRAM and MMC NAND into the industrial and automotive segments, respectively.

Micron's Storage Business Unit's revenue surged 26% in Q3 FY17 to $1.3 billion. The segment recorded non-GAAP operating income of $276 million, or 21% of revenue, gaining 7% on a q-o-q basis, primarily driven by strong unit growth of SSDs and a stronger pricing environment.

Cash Matters

Micron ended Q3 FY17 with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $4.90 billion. The Company's investments in capital expenditures, net of amounts funded by partners, were $1.27 billion for the reported quarter.

Micron generated operating cash flow of $2.4 billion in Q3 FY17 compared to $389 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's free cash flow for the quarter was $1.1 billion as Micron retired approximately $1 billion of its debt via a tender offer. The Company is forecasting FY17 free cash flow of approximately $3 billion and continue to prioritize the deployment of cash flow toward advancing production technology capabilities and reducing its debt.

"Micron delivered strong operational performance in the third quarter with free cash flow nearly doubled last quarter, which enabled us to retire $1 billion in debt. Our results reflect solid execution of our cost reduction plans and ongoing favorable industry supply and demand dynamics," said Micron's President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra.

Outlook

For Q4 FY17, on a non-GAAP basis, Micron is forecasting revenue in the range of $5.7 billion to $6.1 billion, gross margin in the band of 47% to 51%, operating expenses between $575 million and $625 million and operating income to range between $2.2 billion and $2.4 billion. The Company estimates EPS will range between $1.73 and $1.87 per share for the upcoming quarter.

Stock Performance

On Wednesday, July 12, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $31.45, slightly up 0.26% from its previous closing price of $31.37. A total volume of 22.23 million shares has exchanged hands. Micron Technology's stock price skyrocketed 15.71% in the last three months, 39.90% in the past six months, and 137.72% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have soared 43.48%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 14.49. At Wednesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $35.51 billion.

