Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - A Majority of Merus Labs' Shareholders Approve Acquisition by Dutch Pharma Major Norgine B.V.

Commenting on the favorable voting from shareholders to the acquisition by Norgine, Barry Fishman, Merus Labs' CEO said:

"We are very pleased with the outcome of the vote and the corresponding positive recommendation from Merus. shareholders. We believe that the Arrangement represents the best way forward for Merus and we look forward to working with Norgine to implement a smooth integration."

Peter Stein, CEO of Norgine added:

"We welcome the positive recommendation from Merus' shareholders. This is a transformative acquisition for Norgine as we continue to drive our European strategy forward in order to deliver profitable growth and create a dynamic and sustainable business in the long-term."

The Merus Labs/Norgine deal already crossed a major hurdle when the deal received the approval of the Spanish anti-trust regulators on July 03, 2017. The Merus Labs shareholders' approval moves the deal closer to completion. The deal is now expected to close on or around July 17, 2017, and is subject to receiving conditional approval by the Supreme Court of British Columbia and the completion or waiver of all closing conditions.

The Merus Labs and Norgine deal

Merus Labs and Norgine entered into a definitive agreement in May 2017 wherein Norgine proposed to acquire all issued and outstanding common shares of Merus Labs as well as any outstanding debts. Norgine offered to pay $1.65 in cash for each share of Merus Labs. The deal had an enterprise value of approximately $342 million. The Board of Directors of both Companies had already approved this deal. Norgine planned to boost its position as a specialist pharma Company in Europe with this acquisition.

Norgine plans to use a mix of cash in hand and fresh debt to finance the acquisition of Merus Labs.

About Merus Labs

Merus Labs is a specialty pharmaceutical Company with products in oncology, women's health, cardiovascular, urology, and infectious diseases focused on Europe. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and licensing of branded prescription pharmaceutical products. The Company's corporate headquarter is at Toronto, Canada and its European headquarter is at Luxembourg.

About Norgine

Norgine is a leading European specialty pharmaceutical Company with a rich history of over 110 years. The Company is headquartered in the Netherlands and has an R&D site in Hengoed, Wales as well as two manufacturing sites in Hengoed, Wales and Dreux, France. The Company's expertise is in the field of gastroenterology, hepatology, cancer, and supportive care. It has a global team of over 1,000 people. For FY16, Norgine recorded total revenues of over €368 million.

Last Close Stock Review

On Wednesday, July 12, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $1.29, slightly climbing 0.78% from its previous closing price of $1.28. A total volume of 60.18 thousand shares have exchanged hands. Merus Labs' stock price skyrocketed 5.74% in the last one month, 56.36% in the past three months, and 42.70% in the previous six months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have soared 48.28%. The stock currently has a market cap of $150.94 million.

