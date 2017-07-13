Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: International Speedway Q2 Results Improved on a Y-o-Y basis

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on International Speedway Corp. (NASDAQ: ISCA), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=ISCA, following the Company's disclosure of its financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2017 (Q2 FY17) on July 03, 2017. The Daytona Beach, Florida-based Company, reported a year-over-year growth in its quarterly revenues and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended on May 31, 2017, International Speedway reported total revenue of $167.56 million, which was higher than the $165.28 million recorded at the end of Q2 FY16. However, total revenue fell marginally short of the $166.79 million expected by the market.

The race track operator recorded GAAP net income of $13.23 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the reported quarter, compared to $21.90 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in Q2 FY16. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company's net income for Q2 FY17 came in at $13.61 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to $13.40 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in Q2 FY16. Market analysts had expected earnings of $0.32 per share for the Company in the reported quarter.

Operational Metrics

International Speedway spent $27.31 million on general and administrative operation in Q2 FY17 compared to $27.67 million in Q2 FY16. Total expenses during the reported quarter increased to $146.85 million from $143.88 million in the year-ago comparable period. Furthermore, the Company's operator's operating income for Q2 FY17 came in at $18.43 million compared to $23.68 million in the previous year's comparable period.

Segment Performance

During Q2 FY17, International Speedway's motorsports segment, representing more than two-thirds of the Company's revenue, came in at $156.86 million compared to $158.07 million in the year-ago same period. The segment's admission revenue for the reported quarter came in at $28.66 million in Q2 FY17 versus $30.47 million in Q2 FY16. Meanwhile, Motorsports and other event related revenues increased to $122.32 million in Q2 FY17 from $121.00 million in Q2 FY16.

Food, beverage, and merchandise segment generated revenue amounting to $9.52 million compared to last year's recorded revenue numbers of $10.29 million.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

For the first six months ended on May 31, 2017, International Speedway generated $106.36 million in cash from operations compared to $183.25 million in the first six months ended of fiscal 2016. International Speedway had $312.08 million in cash and cash equivalents as on May 31, 2017, compared to $303.98 million at the close of books on May 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company had long-term debt of $259.08 million as on May 31, 2017, compared to $262.51 million as on May 31, 2017.

Share Buyback

In the first six months of the current fiscal year, International Speedway repurchased 438,328 shares of its common equity from the open market, worth approximately $16.0 million at a weighted average share price of $36.48. Meanwhile, the Company had approximately $190.6 million remaining repurchase authority under the current $530.0 million Stock Purchase Plan as on May 31, 2017. Furthermore, the Company intends to return capital worth approximately $280 million to its investors as announced its capital return program, which will commence in the upcoming fiscal year and would end in FY21.

Outlook

For full year FY17, International Speedway reaffirmed its previously provided earnings guidance with revenues in the range of $660.0 million to $670.0 million. The management expects the diluted earnings to be in the range of $1.50 per share to $1.65 per share. Furthermore, EBITDA for full year FY17 is projected to be in the range of $208.0 million to $218.0 million.

Stock Performance

At the close of trading session on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, International Speedway's stock price rose slightly up 0.91% to end the day at $33.35. A total volume of 145.59 thousand shares was exchanged during the session, which was above the 3-month average volume of 143.19 thousand shares. The Company's shares are trading at a PE ratio of 21.81 and have a dividend yield of 1.29%. At Wednesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $1.55 billion.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily