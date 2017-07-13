LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Liberum Capital hat Siemens von "Buy" auf "Hold" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 160 auf 134 Euro gesenkt. Die Umstellung der Sparte Digital Factory auf cloudbasierte Lösungen sei ein Risiko, schrieb Analyst Daniel Cunliffe in einer am Donnerstag veröffentlichten Studie. Wettbewerber hätten kurzfristig die Hälfte ihrer Gewinne eingebüßt. Zudem könnten die jüngsten Projekte in Katar angesichts der Blockadekrise unter überbordenden Kosten und Verzögerungen leiden. Cuncliffe senkte seine Ergebnisschätzung für den Konzern für 2018 um 6 Prozent./ag/tih

