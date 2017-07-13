Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Rite Aid Reported Quarterly Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Rite Aid Corp. (NYSE: RAD), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=RAD, following the Company's announcement of its first quarter fiscal 2018 earnings results on June 29, 2017. The drugstore chain missed earnings expectations. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

Earnings Reviewed

Rite Aid's revenues for the thirteen weeks ended June 3, 2017, totaled $7.78 billion, down 4.9% compared to revenue of $8.18 billion for the thirteen weeks ended May 28, 2016. The Company's reported quarter revenues were negatively impacted by a $325.3 million decrease in Retail Pharmacy segment revenues and an $89.1 million decrease in Pharmacy Services segment's revenues.

For Q1 FY18, Rite Aid's gross profit decreased by $135.3 million to $1.76 billion compared to $1.89 billion for Q1 FY17. The reported quarter gross profit included a decline of $151.3 million in its Retail Pharmacy segment, partially offset by increased gross profit of $16.0 million in the Pharmacy Services segment. The Company's gross margin was 22.6% for the reported quarter compared to 23.1% for the prior year's same quarter, primarily due to lower reimbursement rates in the Retail Pharmacy segment.

Rite Aid's adjusted EBITDA for Q1 FY18 was $192.6 million, or 2.5% of revenues, compared to $286.0 million, or 3.5%, for Q1 FY17. The decline in adjusted EBITDA was attributed to a decline of $100.9 million in the Retail Pharmacy segment driven by lower pharmacy margin as a result of lower reimbursement rates and a drop in prescription count.

During Q1 FY18, Rite Aid's net loss totaled $75.3 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $4.6 million, or $0.00 per basic and diluted share, for Q1 FY17. The Company's losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came in at $0.05 per share, which was higher than Wall Street's expectations for a loss of $0.01 per share.

Financial Position

Rite Aid's total liquidity as of June 03, 2017, was $1.34 billion, which consisted of revolver borrowing capacity of $1.30 billion and invested cash of $41.3 million. The Company's amended and restated senior secured credit facility has a borrowing capacity of $3.7 billion and matures in January 2020.

Rite Aid also has two-second priority secured term loan facilities, the Tranche 1 Term Loan and the Tranche 2 Term Loan. The Tranche 1 Term Loan matures on August 21, 2020, and currently, bears interest at a rate per annum equal to LIBOR plus 4.75%. The Tranche 2 Term Loan matures on June 21, 2021, and currently bears interest at a rate per annum equal to LIBOR plus 3.875%.

During Q1 FY18, Rite Aid's cash flow provided by operating activities was $92.7 million compared to $160.0 million in Q1 FY17. The Company's operating cash flow was positively impacted by a reduction in inventory resulting from initiatives to better manage inventory levels, partially offset by an increase in net loss and an increase in accounts receivable.

The Company's cash used in investing activities was $58.2 million and $119.4 million for Q1 FY18 and Q1 FY17, respectively. Cash used for the purchase of property, plant, and equipment was lower than in the prior year primarily due to less Wellness store remodels in the current year. Rite Aid's cash used in financing activities was $65.5 million and $20.3 million for the thirteen week periods ended June 03, 2017, and May 28, 2016, respectively.

Termination Agreement

On June 28, 2017, Rite Aid entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with Walgreens Boots Alliance and its subsidiaries (Buyers). Pursuant to the agreement, Buyers will purchase from Rite Aid 2,186 stores, 3 distribution centers, related inventory, and other specified assets related thereto for a purchase price of approximately $5.175 billion on a cash-free and debt-free basis.

Stock Performance

On Wednesday, July 12, 2017, Rite Aid's stock closed the trading session flat at $2.25. A total volume of 34.67 million shares was exchanged during the session, which was above the 3-month average volume of 32.33 million shares. The stock currently has a market cap of $2.49 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

