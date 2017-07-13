Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: PriceSmart's Sales Grew 4%; Earnings Jumped 13%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=PSMT, following the Company's release of its third quarter fiscal 2017 earnings results on July 05, 2017. The warehouse club operator missed market expectation for earning and sales. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on PSMT. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest-free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=PSMT

Earnings Reviewed

For the third quarter of the fiscal year 2017 which ended on May 31, 2017, PriceSmart reported total revenues of $730.3 million compared to $704.3 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's revenue numbers came in marginally below analysts' consensus estimates of $732 million.

During Q3 FY17, PriceSmart's net warehouse club sales increased 3.8% to $710.7 million from $684.5 million in Q3 FY16. The Company had 39 warehouse clubs in operation as of May 2017 compared to 38 warehouse clubs in operation as of May 2016.

PriceSmart's warehouse margins for Q3 FY17 totaled 14% compared to 13.7% in Q3 FY16. The improvement was primarily attributable to the higher margin in Colombia, which show an increase of 414 basis points on a y-o-y basis, a reflection of improved market conditions and that the Company had more markdowns due to currency variations in the prior year's comparable quarter.

PriceSmart finished Q3 FY17 with more than 1,531,000 accounts, representing a 3.7% growth in the membership base. Membership income was $12 million, reflecting a 4.9% increase on a y-o-y basis. Membership renewal rate finished at 84%, which is an improvement compared to the renewal rate of 80% at the end of FY16. Excluding Colombia, the renewal rate for the reported quarter was 87%.

For Q3 FY17, PriceSmart recorded operating income of $27.6 million compared to operating income of $27.5 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's net income was $18.8 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in the reported quarter compared to $16.8 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, in the prior year's same quarter. PriceSmart's earnings numbers fell short of Wall Street's expectations of $0.69 per share.

Cash Matters

As of May 31, 2017, PriceSmart had cash and cash equivalents worth $192.11 million, reflecting an increase of $10.1 million during the reported quarter and slightly below cash of $199.52 million as on August 31, 2016. The Company's operating activities in the reported quarter added $21.8 million. PriceSmart invested $12.4 million in various capital projects, including the construction activity associated with the Santa Ana, Costa Rica warehouse club. The Company generated net cash from financing activities of $1.9 million in Q3 FY17.

June Sales

On July 06, 2017, PriceSmart announced that for the month of June 2017, net warehouse club sales increased 4.1% to $230.1 million, from $221.1 million in June 2016. For the ten months ended June 30, 2017, the Company's net warehouse club sales increased 3.1% to $2,429.2 million from $2,355.4 million for the ten months ended June 30, 2016.

The Company also announced that in June 2017, PriceSmart acquired land in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The Company plans to construct a warehouse club on this site and is estimating to open in spring of the calendar year 2018, bringing the number of PriceSmart warehouse clubs operating in the Dominican Republic to four.

Stock Performance

On Wednesday, July 12, 2017, PriceSmart's stock closed the trading session at $81.95, marginally up 0.37% from its previous closing price of $81.65. A total volume of 228.42 thousand shares were exchanged during the session, which was above the 3-month average volume of 132.29 thousand shares. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 26.81 and have a dividend yield of 0.85%. The stock currently has a market cap of $2.71 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily