Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: This Industrial Tools and Supplies Distributor Raised Dividend for Six Consecutive Years; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on July 14, 2017

Dividend Declared

On July 07, 2017, MSC Industrial Supply announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.45 per share. The $0.45 dividend is payable on August 01, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 18, 2017.

MSC Industrial Supply's indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.08%, which is higher compared to the average dividend yield of 2.01% for the Services sector. The Company has increased dividend for six consecutive years.

Dividend Insights

MSC Industrial Supply has a dividend payout ratio of 44.7%, which indicates that the Company distributes approximately $0.45 for every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much money a Company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, MSC Industrial Supply is projected to report earnings of $4.52 in the coming year, which is more than double of Company's annualized dividend of $1.80.

As on March 04, 2017, MSC Industrial Supply had cash and cash equivalents worth $35.60 million, while the Company's current assets totaled $975.83 million and current liabilities were $497.96 million. The strong financial position provides a cushion for the Company to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and pay its dividend without interruption.

About the Company

MSC Industrial Supply is a leading North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services. The Company helps customers drive greater productivity, profitability, and growth with more than 1 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from over 75 years of working with customers across industries

Recent Development for MSC Industrial Supply

On June 12, 2017, Computerworld announced that MSC Industrial Supply ranked No. 35 among large organizations on the 2017 Best Places to Work in IT list. The annual ranking lists the top 100 organizations that challenge their IT staffs while providing great benefits and compensation.

"We are gratified that MSC has been recognized among the Computerworld Best Places to Work in IT because we have outstanding IT professionals, many of whom have lengthy tenures with our company," said Charlie Bonomo, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer for MSC.

Stock Performance

On Wednesday, July 12, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $74.78, tumbling 14.09% from its previous closing price of $87.04. A total volume of 7.06 million shares has exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 566.41 thousand shares. MSC Industrial Supply's stock price advanced 2.73% in the previous twelve months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 18.89 and has a dividend yield of 2.41%. The stock currently has a market cap of $4.26 billion.

