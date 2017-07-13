

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices dropped unexpectedly in June, the Federal Statistical Office reported Thursday.



Producer and import prices dropped 0.1 percent on a yearly basis in June, while economists forecast prices to remain flat.



Likewise, producer and import prices fell 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in June. Economists had expected a nil growth for June.



The agency attributed the decline mainly to lower prices for scrap and products of wood.



Producer prices slid 0.1 percent on month and by 0.6 percent annually. At the same time, import prices dropped 0.1 percent from the previous month, while it grew 0.9 percent from June 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX