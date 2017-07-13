

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Calgon Carbon Corp. (CCC) announced its disappointment with an amendment made to the implementation schedule for ships to comply with the International Maritime Organization or IMO 2004 International Convention for the Control and Management of Ships' Ballast Water and Sediments that was agreed to at the IMO Marine Environment Protection Committee or MEPC meetings held last week in London, England.



In summary, the amendment to the Convention implementation schedule generally calls for ships currently in service to comply with the D-2 standard of the Convention at their next International Oil Pollution Prevention Certificate renewal (a certificate requiring renewal every 5 years) following September 8, 2019, rather than immediately after Entry Into Force of the Convention on September 8, 2017 per the previously agreed to schedule. Newly built ships whose keels are laid after the Convention's September 8, 2017 Entry Into Force date are still required to be compliant with the D-2 standard upon their delivery.



The D-2 standard requires ballast water management (expected to be achieved principally through the use of Type Approved ballast water treatment system equipment) to restrict to a specified minimum the amount of viable, and potentially invasive organisms, allowed to be discharged. This approved amendment to the Convention implementation schedule is expected to be finally adopted at the next meeting of the IMO MEPC in April, 2018.



The amendment to the Convention is not expected to impact the implementation schedule of the United States Coast Guard (USCG) ballast water regulations, which currently require vessels that discharge ballast in U.S. waters to either install a treatment system or manage their ballast water in another approved way. The Company expects the amendment to the Convention implementation schedule to dampen the pace of near-term market development and demand growth for ballast water treatment systems.



