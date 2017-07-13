Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call And Webcast

IRVING, Texas, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR)will hold a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 10, 2017, to discuss the Company's second quarter 2017 financial results. The teleconference will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and will be hosted by Mr. Randall Stuewe, CEO and Chairman of the Board, and Mr. Patrick Lynch, EVP and Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, the Company will have a slide presentation available to augment management's formal presentation, which will be accessible via the investor relations section of the Company's website. The related press release will be issued after the market closes on August 9, 2017.

Due to historically high call volume, the company is offering participants the opportunity to register in advance for the conference through the following link: http://dpregister.com/10109759

Registered participants will receive an email with a calendar reminder and a dial-in number and PIN that will allow them immediate access to the call on August 10, 2017.

Participants who do not wish to pre-register for the call may dial in using 844-868-8847 (U.S. callers) or 412-317-6593 (international callers), and ask for the "Darling Ingredients" call. A replay will be available two hours after completion of the call through October 17, 2017. To access the replay, please dial 877-344-7529 (U.S. callers), 855-669-9658 (Canada) and 412-317-0088 (international callers) and reference passcode 10109759. The live webcast and archived replay also can be accessed on the Company's website at http://ir.darlingii.com.

Darling Ingredients Inc. is the world's largest publicly-traded developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a wide range of ingredients and specialty products for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, technical, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. With operations on five continents, the Company collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstocks, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also recovers and converts used cooking oil and commercial bakery residuals into valuable feed and fuel ingredients. In addition, the Company provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.darlingii.com.

Statements contained in this release that state the Company's or management's expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.