Airbnb and Concur Expand Partnership to Provide Airbnb Listings Within Concur Travel

Expanding partnership to deliver more content to corporate travel management companies

BELLEVUE, Washington, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Concur®, an SAP company and the world's leading provider of travel, expense and invoice management solutions, todayannounced the availability to view and book Airbnb listings embedded within Concur Travel.

Embedded listings allow travelers to search for Airbnb listings directly on the search results page of the Concur online booking tool. The tighter integration will deliver greater flexibility for businesses to offer alternative lodging choices to business travelers within their existing travel management program and policy framework while delivering the ease of use customers have come to rely on from Concur, with itineraries and e-receipts being automatically fed back to Concur to simplify expense reports. Concur is now the only online business travel booking tool with Airbnb listings.

Airbnb usage continues to show strong growth over time, with the number of business travelers expensing Airbnb accommodations increasing by 33% year-over-year in Q2 2017. In fact, employees from more than 250,000 companies in over 230 countries and territories use Airbnb for work. Concur Travel connects users seamlessly, while allowing organizations to maintain control over spend and compliance with corporate and regulatory requirements.

"Our customers want to give their employees the ability to take advantage of Airbnb lodging, but within the framework and controls of their existing travel program," said Tim MacDonald, Chief Product Officer at Concur. "We partnered with Airbnb to do exactly that. First with TripLink and now with Concur Travel integration, we are providing the control and visibility our customers require, while helping travel managers fulfill their duty of care needs."

"The lines between business and leisure travel are blurring, with more and more of us combining business trips with weekend stays," said David Holyoke global head of business travel at Airbnb. "Travelers often want to get out and absorb the culture of a city when they're traveling for business, while travel managers need visibility in to employee spend and whereabouts to support corporate policy and duty of care programs. We're excited to expand that opportunity through our partnership with Concur's industry-leading solutions to make Airbnb for business travel easier to book."

Airbnb listings are expected to be available in the coming months. For more information, visit the Airbnb blog.

