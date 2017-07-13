Acquisition bolsters CBRE's services for the retail sector in France

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBG) today announced that it has acquired the business of Convergences-CVL, a leading, full service retail property consultancy based in Paris, France.

Founded in 2010, Convergences-CVL is led by Jérôme Le Grelle and includes a team of 27 professionals based in Paris. Convergences-CVL provides a full range of retail property services from strategic planning to transaction execution and property management for a broad range of clients in France including developers, retailers and public sector entities.

This acquisition enhances CBRE's position in the retail sector in France where it already holds a leading position in the office and industrial leasing sectors.

Jérôme Le Grelle will assume the role of Head of Retail for CBRE in France. Prior to founding Convergences-CVL, Mr. Le Grelle held a number of high profile positions in the retail sector including Head of Real Estate at LVMH, President of the French subsidiary of Rodamco Europe and COO of Carrefour Property.

Martin Samworth, CEO of CBRE, EMEA said: "This acquisition adds market-leading expertise in retail consultancy and development advisory capabilities to our strength in retail transactions and will significantly enhance our ability to provide a full range of world-class retail services to our domestic and international clients in France."

Jérôme Le Grelle, CEO of Convergences-CVL, said: "CBRE's global footprint and broad service offering is a critical factor which will enable us to deliver more advantages to our clients and we look forward to enhancing our position as the premier retail team in France."

