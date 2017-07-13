SANTA CLARA, Calif., 2017-07-13 14:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Bioscience, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown Bioscience International (TWSE: ticker 6554) and a global drug discovery and development services company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research, has released another substantial collection of life science products to its e-commerce platform.



CrownBio will add a significant number of cell lines and reference standards related to EGFR, KRAS, and BRAF signaling cascades of the MAPK pathway, which plays a critical role in the development and progression of cancer. Further enhancements to the CrownBio catalog also include additional monoclonal antibodies to immune checkpoint and cancer-related targets, as well as compounds to activate or inhibit signaling pathways.



This product expansion further strengthens CrownBio's current product offerings within preclinical drug discovery and cancer research which already includes antibodies for in vivo and in vitro studies, recombinant proteins, recombinant cell lines, tumor samples for oncology research and development, and tumor tissue microarrays.



"The expansion of products validates our commitment to offer a complementary set of reagents, while further broadening the breath of products available from CrownBio. Furthermore, we have extended our customer service hours for more immediate and convenient access to our product support," commented Debby Saunders, Executive Director of Life Science Development at CrownBio.



"We are very pleased with the growth of the life science division," stated Laurie Heilmann, SVP of Global Strategy, Marketing and Business Development. "The division continues to demonstrate significant growth, we remain committed to providing products that meet our customers need and a method to access them quickly and easily."



CrownBio's online store can be accessed via: https://www.crownbio.com/shop.



About Crown Bioscience Inc.



Crown Bioscience is a global drug discovery and development solutions company providing translational platforms to advance oncology and metabolic disease research. With an extensive portfolio of relevant models and predictive tools, Crown Bioscience enables clients to deliver superior clinical candidates.



