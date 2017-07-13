Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Marathon Petroleum Corp. to announce 2017 second-quarter financial results July 27

FINDLAY, Ohio, July 13, 2017 - Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) will host a conference call Thursday, July 27, at 9 a.m. EDT to discuss 2017 second-quarter financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and to provide an update on company operations.



MPC participants will be Gary R. Heminger, chairman and chief executive officer; Don Templin, president; Tim Griffith, senior vice president and chief financial officer; and other senior executives. The call will be hosted by Lisa Wilson, director of Investor Relations.



Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing 1-888-282-1746 (confirmation number 8778419) or by visiting MPC's website at http://www.marathonpetroleum.com and clicking on the "2017 Second-Quarter Financial Results" link. Replays of the conference call will be available on the company's website through Thursday, Aug. 10. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, also will be available online.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation



MPC is the nation's third-largest refiner, with a crude oil refining capacity of approximately 1.8 million barrels per calendar day in its seven-refinery system. Marathon brand gasoline is sold through approximately 5,500 independently owned retail outlets across 19 states. In addition, Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates the nation's second-largest convenience store chain, with approximately 2,730 convenience stores in 21 states. MPC owns, leases or has ownership interests in approximately 10,800 miles of crude and light product pipelines and more than 5,600 miles of gas gathering and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines. MPC also has ownership interests in 55 gas processing plants, 14 NGL fractionation facilities and two condensate stabilization facilities. Through subsidiaries, MPC owns the general partner of MPLX LP, a midstream master limited partnership. MPC's fully integrated system provides operational flexibility to move crude oil, NGLs, feedstocks and petroleum-related products efficiently through the company's distribution network and midstream service businesses in the Midwest, Northeast, East Coast, Southeast and Gulf Coast regions.



Investor Relations Contacts:

Lisa Wilson (419) 421-2071

Denice Myers (419) 421-2965

Doug Wendt (419) 421-2423



Media Contacts:

Chuck Rice (419) 421-2521

Jamal Kheiry (419) 421-3312









